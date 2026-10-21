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Russia Strengthens Hand in Ukraine Talks With Recent Wave of Large-Scale Strikes – Expert
Russia Strengthens Hand in Ukraine Talks With Recent Wave of Large-Scale Strikes – Expert
Sputnik International
Russia is in a strong position in negotiations with the US over Ukraine, thanks to its military successes and robust defense industry, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
2026-10-21T15:57+0000
2026-10-21T15:57+0000
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"Russia is demonstrating that it has both the weapons and sufficient stockpiles to carry out large-scale, combined strikes, while also showing that its defense industry is far more capable than Europe’s collective defense industry, which continues to supply weapons to Ukraine," the pundit says.The Russian military began actively targeting sites linked to Ukrainian forces not only across Ukraine but also specifically in its capital starting around mid-June, particularly after Ukraine’s attack on Starobelsk, Mikhailov points out.Russia strikes targets across Ukraine almost daily, particularly at night, including in Kiev and the Black Sea, as well as other sites linked to the Ukrainian military.Ahead of US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to St. Petersburg, Russian forces continued drone strikes on Ukraine’s logistics hubs, port infrastructure, and substations, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html
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Russia Strengthens Hand in Ukraine Talks With Recent Wave of Large-Scale Strikes – Expert

15:57 GMT 21.10.2026
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Russia is in a strong position in negotiations with the US over Ukraine, thanks to its military successes and robust defense industry, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
"Russia is demonstrating that it has both the weapons and sufficient stockpiles to carry out large-scale, combined strikes, while also showing that its defense industry is far more capable than Europe’s collective defense industry, which continues to supply weapons to Ukraine," the pundit says.
The Russian military began actively targeting sites linked to Ukrainian forces not only across Ukraine but also specifically in its capital starting around mid-June, particularly after Ukraine’s attack on Starobelsk, Mikhailov points out.
Russia strikes targets across Ukraine almost daily, particularly at night, including in Kiev and the Black Sea, as well as other sites linked to the Ukrainian military.
"This pattern of large-scale strikes has, of course, significantly strengthened Russia's negotiating position," the expert underscores.
Ahead of US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to St. Petersburg, Russian forces continued drone strikes on Ukraine’s logistics hubs, port infrastructure, and substations, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian military.
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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