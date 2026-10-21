https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-strengthens-hand-in-ukraine-talks-with-recent-wave-of-large-scale-strikes--expert-1124920832.html

Russia Strengthens Hand in Ukraine Talks With Recent Wave of Large-Scale Strikes – Expert

Russia Strengthens Hand in Ukraine Talks With Recent Wave of Large-Scale Strikes – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia is in a strong position in negotiations with the US over Ukraine, thanks to its military successes and robust defense industry, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.

2026-10-21T15:57+0000

2026-10-21T15:57+0000

2026-10-21T15:57+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

steve witkoff

ukraine

russia

kiev

us

europe

opinion

black sea

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"Russia is demonstrating that it has both the weapons and sufficient stockpiles to carry out large-scale, combined strikes, while also showing that its defense industry is far more capable than Europe’s collective defense industry, which continues to supply weapons to Ukraine," the pundit says.The Russian military began actively targeting sites linked to Ukrainian forces not only across Ukraine but also specifically in its capital starting around mid-June, particularly after Ukraine’s attack on Starobelsk, Mikhailov points out.Russia strikes targets across Ukraine almost daily, particularly at night, including in Kiev and the Black Sea, as well as other sites linked to the Ukrainian military.Ahead of US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to St. Petersburg, Russian forces continued drone strikes on Ukraine’s logistics hubs, port infrastructure, and substations, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, steve witkoff, ukraine, russia, kiev, us, europe, opinion, black sea