https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-us-deals-could-lure-europe-in-as-business-ties-widen--dmitriev-1124923092.html
Russia-US Deals Could Lure Europe In as Business Ties Widen — Dmitriev
Russia-US Deals Could Lure Europe In as Business Ties Widen — Dmitriev
Sputnik International
"I have no doubt that as soon as we conclude more deals with America, European companies will come to us," Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told the 2026 Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul on Thursday.
2026-10-22T08:49+0000
2026-10-22T08:49+0000
2026-10-22T08:49+0000
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Dmitriev also said that Russia and the US have agreed to continue their dialogue — the key outcome of a productive meeting on October 21.The Russian special presidential envoy noted that pragmatic energy solutions are expected to be discussed at the US-Russia-Germany forumEurope is snapping up Russian gas, even as prices climb, he said, adding that Russia and Europe are bound to rekindle cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
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Russia-US Deals Could Lure Europe In as Business Ties Widen — Dmitriev
“Many people are somewhat surprised by our economic work with the US, and I have no doubt that as soon as we conclude more deals with America, European companies will come to us,” Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told the 2026 Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul on Thursday.
Dmitriev also said that Russia and the US have agreed to continue their dialogue — the key outcome of a productive meeting on October 21.
The Russia-US agreement on diesel fuel will keep having a positive influence on markets, according to him.
The Russian special presidential envoy noted that pragmatic energy solutions are expected to be discussed at the US-Russia-Germany forum
Make no mistake: the Nord Stream pipelines will inevitably resume operations, Dmitriev stressed.
Europe is snapping up Russian gas, even as prices climb, he said, adding that Russia and Europe are bound to rekindle cooperation.