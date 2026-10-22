https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-us-deals-could-lure-europe-in-as-business-ties-widen--dmitriev-1124923092.html

Russia-US Deals Could Lure Europe In as Business Ties Widen — Dmitriev

Russia-US Deals Could Lure Europe In as Business Ties Widen — Dmitriev

Sputnik International

"I have no doubt that as soon as we conclude more deals with America, European companies will come to us," Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told the 2026 Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul on Thursday.

2026-10-22T08:49+0000

2026-10-22T08:49+0000

2026-10-22T08:49+0000

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Dmitriev also said that Russia and the US have agreed to continue their dialogue — the key outcome of a productive meeting on October 21.The Russian special presidential envoy noted that pragmatic energy solutions are expected to be discussed at the US-Russia-Germany forumEurope is snapping up Russian gas, even as prices climb, he said, adding that Russia and Europe are bound to rekindle cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

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