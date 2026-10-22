https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/trump-claims-us-has-defeated-iran-defends-jcpoa-withdrawal-1124921717.html

Trump Claims US Has 'Defeated' Iran, Defends JCPOA Withdrawal

Trump Claims US Has 'Defeated' Iran, Defends JCPOA Withdrawal

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claimed at a rally that the United States had defeated Iran “militarily, financially, and otherwise,” while arguing that Washington could leave the conflict soon.

2026-10-22T04:45+0000

2026-10-22T04:45+0000

2026-10-22T04:45+0000

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“We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise,” Trump said.He added that the US could leave now, but wanted to ensure that the outcome would last.Trump also defended his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, during his first term.The US president also repeated his claim that Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon and praised US military operations against Iranian nuclear facilities.

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