https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/trump-claims-us-has-defeated-iran-defends-jcpoa-withdrawal-1124921717.html
Trump Claims US Has 'Defeated' Iran, Defends JCPOA Withdrawal
Trump Claims US Has 'Defeated' Iran, Defends JCPOA Withdrawal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed at a rally that the United States had defeated Iran “militarily, financially, and otherwise,” while arguing that Washington could leave the conflict soon.
2026-10-22T04:45+0000
2026-10-22T04:45+0000
2026-10-22T04:45+0000
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“We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise,” Trump said.He added that the US could leave now, but wanted to ensure that the outcome would last.Trump also defended his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, during his first term.The US president also repeated his claim that Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon and praised US military operations against Iranian nuclear facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/us-orders-staff-out-of-saudi-arabia-reduces-troop-presence-across-middle-east--reports-1124921609.html
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us, donald trump, nuclear weapons, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, iranian nuclear program, iran's nuclear program, nuclear program, war of aggression, aggression, us hegemony
us, donald trump, nuclear weapons, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, iranian nuclear program, iran's nuclear program, nuclear program, war of aggression, aggression, us hegemony
Trump Claims US Has 'Defeated' Iran, Defends JCPOA Withdrawal
US President Donald Trump claimed at a rally that the United States had defeated Iran “militarily, financially, and otherwise,” while arguing that Washington could leave the conflict soon.
“We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise,” Trump said.
He added that the US could leave now, but wanted to ensure that the outcome would last.
“We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time,” Trump said.
Trump also defended his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, during his first term.
“JCPOA... was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran. I terminated it,” he declared.
The US president also repeated his claim that Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon and praised US military operations against Iranian nuclear facilities.