https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/chinese-russian-medical-team-completes-possible-first-ever-spinal-cord-transplantation-1124928772.html

Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation

Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation

Sputnik International

A Chinese-Russian surgical team has conducted a 12-hour operation in Moscow to replace a patient’s damaged spinal cord segment with donor tissue.

2026-10-23T11:43+0000

2026-10-23T11:43+0000

2026-10-23T11:43+0000

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ren xiaoping

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Key facts:If the claims hold up to scrutiny, the surgery could be a turning point for spinal cord injury research, marking one of world’s first surgeries of such type.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/moscow-medical-technologies-showcased-at-exhibition-in-new-delhi-1124703119.html

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ren xiaoping, china, russia, moscow