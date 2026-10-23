https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/chinese-russian-medical-team-completes-possible-first-ever-spinal-cord-transplantation-1124928772.html
Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation
Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation
Sputnik International
A Chinese-Russian surgical team has conducted a 12-hour operation in Moscow to replace a patient’s damaged spinal cord segment with donor tissue.
2026-10-23T11:43+0000
2026-10-23T11:43+0000
2026-10-23T11:43+0000
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Key facts:If the claims hold up to scrutiny, the surgery could be a turning point for spinal cord injury research, marking one of world’s first surgeries of such type.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/moscow-medical-technologies-showcased-at-exhibition-in-new-delhi-1124703119.html
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Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation
A Chinese-Russian surgical team has conducted a 12-hour operation in Moscow to replace a patient’s damaged spinal cord segment with donor tissue.
The surgery was performed on an adult with a complete spinal cord injury sustained from trauma three years earlier
The team used microsurgery and polyethylene glycol (PEG) as a "biological glue" to fuse the donor segment to the recipient’s spinal cord
It was led by Ren Xiaoping of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine and carried out at Moscow’s Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine
A joint Chinese-Russian team included neurosurgeons, microsurgeons and other specialists
If the claims hold up to scrutiny, the surgery could be a turning point for spinal cord injury research, marking one of world’s first surgeries of such type.