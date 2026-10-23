International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/chinese-russian-medical-team-completes-possible-first-ever-spinal-cord-transplantation-1124928772.html
Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation
Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation
Sputnik International
A Chinese-Russian surgical team has conducted a 12-hour operation in Moscow to replace a patient’s damaged spinal cord segment with donor tissue.
2026-10-23T11:43+0000
2026-10-23T11:43+0000
world
ren xiaoping
china
russia
moscow
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/17/1124928616_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_59997581b4376aeb2a4e821508ea7168.jpg
Key facts:If the claims hold up to scrutiny, the surgery could be a turning point for spinal cord injury research, marking one of world’s first surgeries of such type.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/moscow-medical-technologies-showcased-at-exhibition-in-new-delhi-1124703119.html
china
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/17/1124928616_67:0:1134:800_1920x0_80_0_0_939ed28aa58dfedec50ab0a6db48880b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ren xiaoping, china, russia, moscow
ren xiaoping, china, russia, moscow

Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation

11:43 GMT 23.10.2026
© Photo : Max/mossobyaninChinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation
Chinese-Russian Medical Team Completes Possible First-Ever Spinal Cord Transplantation - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© Photo : Max/mossobyanin
Subscribe
A Chinese-Russian surgical team has conducted a 12-hour operation in Moscow to replace a patient’s damaged spinal cord segment with donor tissue.
Key facts:
The surgery was performed on an adult with a complete spinal cord injury sustained from trauma three years earlier
The team used microsurgery and polyethylene glycol (PEG) as a "biological glue" to fuse the donor segment to the recipient’s spinal cord
It was led by Ren Xiaoping of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine and carried out at Moscow’s Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine
A joint Chinese-Russian team included neurosurgeons, microsurgeons and other specialists
If the claims hold up to scrutiny, the surgery could be a turning point for spinal cord injury research, marking one of world’s first surgeries of such type.
Moscow medical technologies showcased at exhibition in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
World
Moscow Medical Technologies Showcased at Exhibition in New Delhi
9 September, 10:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала