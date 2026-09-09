https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/moscow-medical-technologies-showcased-at-exhibition-in-new-delhi-1124703119.html
Moscow Medical Technologies Showcased at Exhibition in New Delhi
Moscow Medical Technologies Showcased at Exhibition in New Delhi
Sputnik International
Moscow-based industrial companies are taking part in the international Pharma MachTech LabNext Expo 2026 exhibition, where the capital is presenting products from leading medical enterprises at the Made in Moscow pavilion, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.
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Among the showcased products are infection control equipment, molecular diagnostics reagents, hemostatic tourniquets, and collaborative robots for pharmaceutical manufacturing.“Following the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow is consistently developing international industrial cooperation and expanding sales markets in friendly countries. The capital is a national center for the development and production of high-tech medical devices and pharmaceutical products," Liksutov said.The flagship of Moscow’s industry, the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, will present products from its residents and leading manufacturers of reagents, emergency medical solutions and pharmaceutical robots at Pharma MachTech LabNext Expo 2026 in New Delhi, where they will also hold talks with potential partners, Liksutov added.The costs of logistics for exhibition products and organizing meetings with Indian customers are covered by the Mosprom Export Support Center. More than 1,300 Moscow companies currently use its tools to promote their products on foreign markets.The participation of Moscow companies in the exhibition was organized with the support of the Russian Trade Representation in India.The Mosprom Export Support Center, established by the Moscow government in 2019, provides assistance in promoting investment activity, industrial exports, and exports of agricultural products. It serves as a key export support platform for Moscow industrial companies, helping businesses enter international markets.
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Moscow Medical Technologies Showcased at Exhibition in New Delhi
10:45 GMT 09.09.2026 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 09.09.2026)
Moscow-based industrial companies are taking part in the international Pharma MachTech LabNext Expo 2026 exhibition, where the capital is presenting products from leading medical enterprises at the Made in Moscow pavilion, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.
Among the showcased products are infection control equipment, molecular diagnostics reagents, hemostatic tourniquets, and collaborative robots for pharmaceutical manufacturing.
“Following the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow is consistently developing international industrial cooperation and expanding sales markets in friendly countries. The capital is a national center for the development and production of high-tech medical devices and pharmaceutical products," Liksutov said.
The flagship of Moscow’s industry, the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, will present products from its residents and leading manufacturers of reagents, emergency medical solutions and pharmaceutical robots at Pharma MachTech LabNext Expo 2026 in New Delhi, where they will also hold talks with potential partners, Liksutov added.
The costs of logistics for exhibition products and organizing meetings with Indian customers are covered by the Mosprom Export Support Center. More than 1,300 Moscow companies currently use its tools to promote their products on foreign markets.
“Moscow’s medical industry products are in demand on the Indian market. In the first half of 2026, Moscow manufacturers doubled exports of medical equipment and technologies to India compared with the same period in 2025. The export portfolio is primarily based on diagnostic reagents, X-ray equipment, and prosthetics,” said Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow government minister and head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
The participation of Moscow companies in the exhibition was organized with the support of the Russian Trade Representation in India.
The Mosprom Export Support Center, established by the Moscow government in 2019, provides assistance in promoting investment activity, industrial exports, and exports of agricultural products. It serves as a key export support platform for Moscow industrial companies, helping businesses enter international markets.