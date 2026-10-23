https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki-to-permit-departure-for-all-willing---kremlin-1124929185.html

Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki to Permit Departure for All Willing - Kremlin

Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki to Permit Departure for All Willing - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The military is currently working to agree on a ceasefire deadline in the Alyoshki area of ​​the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-10-23T16:19+0000

2026-10-23T16:19+0000

2026-10-23T16:26+0000

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"The military is now coordinating the timing of a ceasefire in that area to enable this humanitarian mission, as you know. People who want to leave this settlement will be able to do so," Peskov said.Other Statements by Dmitry PeskovEarlier in the day, the White House stated that the US had secured an agreement on a local ceasefire in Alyoshki in the Kherson Oblast, which will take effect on October 29.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/melania-trump-secures-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-starting-october-29---white-house-1124928986.html

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