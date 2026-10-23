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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki to Permit Departure for All Willing - Kremlin
Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki to Permit Departure for All Willing - Kremlin
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The military is currently working to agree on a ceasefire deadline in the Alyoshki area of ​​the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
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2026-10-23T16:26+0000
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"The military is now coordinating the timing of a ceasefire in that area to enable this humanitarian mission, as you know. People who want to leave this settlement will be able to do so," Peskov said.Other Statements by Dmitry PeskovEarlier in the day, the White House stated that the US had secured an agreement on a local ceasefire in Alyoshki in the Kherson Oblast, which will take effect on October 29.
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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki to Permit Departure for All Willing - Kremlin

16:19 GMT 23.10.2026 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 23.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovRussian servicemen at a training ground in the rear area of ​​the special military operation.
Russian servicemen at a training ground in the rear area of ​​the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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The military is currently working to agree on a ceasefire deadline in the Alyoshki area of ​​the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"The military is now coordinating the timing of a ceasefire in that area to enable this humanitarian mission, as you know. People who want to leave this settlement will be able to do so," Peskov said.

Other Statements by Dmitry Peskov

Military is currently working on coordinating the timing of a ceasefire in the Alyoshki region
Russia welcomes the efforts of the US first lady Melania Trump, who contributed to the humanitarian operation in Alyoshki
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and her Ukrainian counterpart did significant work organizing the humanitarian mission
Details of the humanitarian operation will be disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense if they are subject to publication
Ukraine has not stopped attempts to attack targets on the Russian territory
US assistance to Ukraine should not hinder progress on important humanitarian missions
Earlier in the day, the White House stated that the US had secured an agreement on a local ceasefire in Alyoshki in the Kherson Oblast, which will take effect on October 29.
First lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
World
Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House
13:38 GMT
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