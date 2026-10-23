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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/melania-trump-secures-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-starting-october-29---white-house-1124928986.html
Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House
Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House
Sputnik International
First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29, the White House said on Friday.
2026-10-23T13:38+0000
2026-10-23T13:38+0000
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"First Lady Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky. Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway. The localized ceasefire will begin on October 29, 2026," the White House said in a statement.
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Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House

13:38 GMT 23.10.2026
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaFirst lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
First lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29, the White House said on Friday.
"First Lady Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky. Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway. The localized ceasefire will begin on October 29, 2026," the White House said in a statement.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
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