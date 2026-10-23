https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/melania-trump-secures-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-starting-october-29---white-house-1124928986.html

Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House

Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House

Sputnik International

First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29, the White House said on Friday.

2026-10-23T13:38+0000

2026-10-23T13:38+0000

2026-10-23T13:38+0000

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"First Lady Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky. Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway. The localized ceasefire will begin on October 29, 2026," the White House said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/trump-holds-back-on-russia-sanctions-as-ukraine-talks-advance-1124921936.html

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