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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/igor-krasnov-assesses-the-level-of-digitalization-in-chinas-judicial-system-1124926695.html
Igor Krasnov Assesses the Level of Digitalization in China's Judicial System
Igor Krasnov Assesses the Level of Digitalization in China's Judicial System
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The Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court visited Shanghai and familiarized himself with the work of regional judicial institutions
2026-10-23T05:55+0000
2026-10-23T05:55+0000
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The Shanghai High People's Court — a key link in the metropolis' judicial system. It specializes in appeals and judicial supervision and is actively involved in international cooperation.The China–SCO Judges Forum — organized by the court together with the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. Russian judges also took part in the event on the instructions of the Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court. Krasnov noted that a similar forum is planned to be held in Russia in 2027–2028, during its chairmanship of the SCO.The Shanghai International Arbitration Court — an important institution for resolving cross-border commercial disputes.Artificial intelligence in judicial proceedings. The Russian delegation was shown examples of AI technologies being used in judicial work — an area Krasnov called one of the most promising for bilateral exchange of experience.The visit to China's leading judicial institutions reflects both sides' desire to strengthen cooperation in the legal sphere and exchange best practices.
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Igor Krasnov Assesses the Level of Digitalization in China's Judicial System

05:55 GMT 23.10.2026
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Supreme CourtIgor Krasnov Assesses the Level of Digitalization in China's Judicial System
Igor Krasnov Assesses the Level of Digitalization in China's Judicial System - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Supreme Court
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As part of his official visit to China, the Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court visited Shanghai and familiarized himself with the work of regional judicial institutions:
The Shanghai High People's Court — a key link in the metropolis' judicial system. It specializes in appeals and judicial supervision and is actively involved in international cooperation.

The China–SCO Judges Forum — organized by the court together with the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

Russian judges also took part in the event on the instructions of the Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court. Krasnov noted that a similar forum is planned to be held in Russia in 2027–2028, during its chairmanship of the SCO.

The Shanghai International Arbitration Court — an important institution for resolving cross-border commercial disputes.

Artificial intelligence in judicial proceedings.

The Russian delegation was shown examples of AI technologies being used in judicial work — an area Krasnov called one of the most promising for bilateral exchange of experience.

The visit to China's leading judicial institutions reflects both sides' desire to strengthen cooperation in the legal sphere and exchange best practices.
Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov arrives in China, 21.10.2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit
21 October, 04:47 GMT
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