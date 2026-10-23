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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/liksutov-tech-companies-from-china-presented-their-developments-in-moscow-1124928125.html
Liksutov: Chinese Tech Companies Present Developments in Moscow
Liksutov: Chinese Tech Companies Present Developments in Moscow
Sputnik International
Dozens of exhibits are on display at China’s stand at the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum — humanoid robots, lasers for veterinary medicine, medical rehabilitation equipment, and materials for printed circuit boards, said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.
2026-10-23T10:52+0000
2026-10-23T11:09+0000
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The People’s Republic of China served as the partner country of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum in 2026. It opened at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone.He added that, on the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is being held in the city and has become a key platform to build ties and exchange views among professionals in the industrial sector, not only from Russia but also from friendly countries.A separate section of the forum’s exhibition is devoted to solutions from residents of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, as well as separate zones for robotics and additive technologies.Among the exhibits is high-tech medical equipment. For example, a veterinary laser device for therapy and surgery produced by Guoke Photonics.Robotic solutions were brought to the forum by Exorise and Roborise — the official distributor of Chinese robot developer Agibot.New products in the field of energy technologies were presented by Hunan Meikeershi New Energy Co, Ltd.It was previously reported that Sobyanin declared October as Moscow Industry Month. In total, the program includes more than 25 events. Thus, the capital is holding the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum. The city is hosting the International Forum of Special Economic Zones for the first time, with guests including partners from BRICS, EAEU, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries.The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is a platform for dialogue between government representatives, investors, and industrialists. It is being held in the capital for the second time: the first forum took place in 2025. The event brings together discussions of investment policy, measures to support enterprises, technological development, and workforce training.
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Liksutov: Chinese Tech Companies Present Developments in Moscow

10:52 GMT 23.10.2026 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 23.10.2026)
© Photo : The press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Government of Moscow.Tech companies from China presented their developments in Moscow
Tech companies from China presented their developments in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© Photo : The press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Government of Moscow.
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Dozens of exhibits are on display at China’s stand at the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum — humanoid robots, lasers for veterinary medicine, medical rehabilitation equipment, and materials for printed circuit boards, said Maxim Liksutov, the city's deputy mayor for transport and industry.
The People’s Republic of China served as the partner country of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum in 2026. It opened at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone.
“This year, the People’s Republic of China was the forum’s partner. Representatives of its government bodies and business community are actively participating in the business program and exhibiting developments from China’s high-tech industries,” Liksutov emphasized, according to the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
He added that, on the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is being held in the city and has become a key platform to build ties and exchange views among professionals in the industrial sector, not only from Russia but also from friendly countries.
A separate section of the forum’s exhibition is devoted to solutions from residents of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, as well as separate zones for robotics and additive technologies.

“The exhibition within the framework of the MIIF brings together developments from ten representatives of China’s technology sector, including from the robotics, medicine, artificial intelligence, microelectronics, and energy industries. Among the exhibits are humanoid robots, robot dogs, smart prostheses, laser devices, materials for the production of printed circuit boards, and much more,” said Anatoly Garbuzov, minister of the Moscow Government and head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

Among the exhibits is high-tech medical equipment. For example, a veterinary laser device for therapy and surgery produced by Guoke Photonics.
Robotic solutions were brought to the forum by Exorise and Roborise — the official distributor of Chinese robot developer Agibot.
New products in the field of energy technologies were presented by Hunan Meikeershi New Energy Co, Ltd.
It was previously reported that Sobyanin declared October as Moscow Industry Month. In total, the program includes more than 25 events. Thus, the capital is holding the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum. The city is hosting the International Forum of Special Economic Zones for the first time, with guests including partners from BRICS, EAEU, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries.
The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is a platform for dialogue between government representatives, investors, and industrialists. It is being held in the capital for the second time: the first forum took place in 2025. The event brings together discussions of investment policy, measures to support enterprises, technological development, and workforce training.
Moscow and China Discuss Cooperation Prospects at Investment Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
World
Moscow and China Spotlight New Cooperation Horizons at Investment Forum
21 October, 14:23 GMT
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