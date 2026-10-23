https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/liksutov-tech-companies-from-china-presented-their-developments-in-moscow-1124928125.html

Liksutov: Chinese Tech Companies Present Developments in Moscow

Liksutov: Chinese Tech Companies Present Developments in Moscow

Sputnik International

Dozens of exhibits are on display at China’s stand at the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum — humanoid robots, lasers for veterinary medicine, medical rehabilitation equipment, and materials for printed circuit boards, said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

2026-10-23T10:52+0000

2026-10-23T10:52+0000

2026-10-23T11:09+0000

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The People’s Republic of China served as the partner country of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum in 2026. It opened at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone.He added that, on the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is being held in the city and has become a key platform to build ties and exchange views among professionals in the industrial sector, not only from Russia but also from friendly countries.A separate section of the forum’s exhibition is devoted to solutions from residents of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, as well as separate zones for robotics and additive technologies.Among the exhibits is high-tech medical equipment. For example, a veterinary laser device for therapy and surgery produced by Guoke Photonics.Robotic solutions were brought to the forum by Exorise and Roborise — the official distributor of Chinese robot developer Agibot.New products in the field of energy technologies were presented by Hunan Meikeershi New Energy Co, Ltd.It was previously reported that Sobyanin declared October as Moscow Industry Month. In total, the program includes more than 25 events. Thus, the capital is holding the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum. The city is hosting the International Forum of Special Economic Zones for the first time, with guests including partners from BRICS, EAEU, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries.The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is a platform for dialogue between government representatives, investors, and industrialists. It is being held in the capital for the second time: the first forum took place in 2025. The event brings together discussions of investment policy, measures to support enterprises, technological development, and workforce training.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/moscow-and-china-spotlight-new-cooperation-horizons-at-investment-forum-1124920101.html

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