https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/moscow-ready-to-facilitate-entry-of-russian-companies-into-sudan---ambassador-1124942343.html
Moscow Ready to Facilitate Entry of Russian Companies Into Sudan - Ambassador
Moscow Ready to Facilitate Entry of Russian Companies Into Sudan - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to facilitate the entry of Russian companies into Sudan to restore and modernize critical infrastructure, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik.
2026-10-23T06:15+0000
2026-10-23T06:15+0000
2026-10-26T14:36+0000
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"We are ready to facilitate the entry into Sudan of interested Russian economic operators who have the necessary competencies to restore and modernize critical infrastructure, energy and transport, and to build out the potential of agriculture and animal husbandry on a mutually beneficial basis," Chernovol said. Russia will also look at expanding opportunities for the Sudanese youth to study in Russia and train professionals in the most sought-after fields, he added. The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in the Russian resort of Sochi in 2019, and the second in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit will be held in Moscow from October 28-29.
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Moscow Ready to Facilitate Entry of Russian Companies Into Sudan - Ambassador
06:15 GMT 23.10.2026 (Updated: 14:36 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to facilitate the entry of Russian companies into Sudan to restore and modernize critical infrastructure, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik.
"We are ready to facilitate the entry into Sudan of interested Russian economic operators who have the necessary competencies to restore and modernize critical infrastructure, energy and transport, and to build out the potential of agriculture and animal husbandry on a mutually beneficial basis," Chernovol said.
Russia will also look at expanding opportunities for the Sudanese youth to study in Russia and train professionals in the most sought-after fields, he added.
The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in the Russian resort of Sochi in 2019, and the second in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit will be held in Moscow from October 28-29.