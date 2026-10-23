https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/possible-meeting-of-putin-xi-trump-will-be-extremely-important---kremlin-1124927724.html

Possible Meeting of Putin, Xi, Trump Will Be Extremely Important - Kremlin

Possible Meeting of Putin, Xi, Trump Will Be Extremely Important - Kremlin

Sputnik International

A possible meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit will be extremely important, it draws the attention of the whole world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-10-23T09:59+0000

2026-10-23T09:59+0000

2026-10-23T09:59+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

xi jinping

donald trump

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On International Negotiations"It is clear that the meeting draws the attention of the whole world. It is clear that this is an extremely important meeting when the leaders of countries such as Russia, China and the United States meet," Peskov told reporters.Negotiations in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November, where security issues will be discussed, will be held in a trilateral format, Dmitry Peskov said."Nothing can be ruled out a priori, but these negotiations that we are discussing in Abu Dhabi, which are scheduled for the first half of November, will be in a trilateral format. And yes, indeed, President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] outlined the topic of negotiations. These are security issues for the two countries, for Russia and Ukraine, after the peaceful regulation is implemented," Peskov told reporters.A comprehensive solution to the Ukrainian crisis is impossible without discussing security issues for Russia and Ukraine, the official said.The Russian concept of world order means that no country imposes its visions on others, the official added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and the Russia-Africa Summit, Peskov said."The president is preparing for next week, because, as you know, it will be a Gas Exporting Countries Forum, a very representative and very important forum, and three whole days within the framework of the Russia-Africa summit," Peskov told reporters.On Russia-US TiesThe deliveries of Russian diesel under agreements with the United States have begun and will continue in an orderly fashion, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, a tanker with Russian diesel fuel left the port of Primorsk and is heading to New York, according to vessel tracking data seen by Sputnik.Russia's release of US citizen Stephen Hubbard has nothing to do with the release of founder of the Rybar project Mikhail Zvinchuk, Peskov said.

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, xi jinping, donald trump