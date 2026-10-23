https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/tanker-with-russian-diesel-fuel-leaves-primorsk-port-heading-to-new-york---tracking-data-1124927000.html
Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data
Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data
Sputnik International
A tanker with Russian diesel fuel left the port of Primorsk and is heading to New York, according to vessel tracking data seen by Sputnik on Friday.
2026-10-23T08:20+0000
2026-10-23T08:20+0000
2026-10-23T08:20+0000
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There are 326,800 barrels of petroleum products on board the vessel, and the tanker has a displacement of 50,000 tonnes.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-trump-diesel-deal-could-stabilize-global-markets-and-boost-russian-revenues--expert-1124918585.html
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Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A tanker with Russian diesel fuel left the port of Primorsk and is heading to New York, according to vessel tracking data seen by Sputnik on Friday.
There are 326,800 barrels of petroleum products on board the vessel, and the tanker has a displacement of 50,000 tonnes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.