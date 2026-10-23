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Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data
Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data
Sputnik International
A tanker with Russian diesel fuel left the port of Primorsk and is heading to New York, according to vessel tracking data seen by Sputnik on Friday.
2026-10-23T08:20+0000
2026-10-23T08:20+0000
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There are 326,800 barrels of petroleum products on board the vessel, and the tanker has a displacement of 50,000 tonnes.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-trump-diesel-deal-could-stabilize-global-markets-and-boost-russian-revenues--expert-1124918585.html
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Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data

08:20 GMT 23.10.2026
© AP PhotoThe tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© AP Photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A tanker with Russian diesel fuel left the port of Primorsk and is heading to New York, according to vessel tracking data seen by Sputnik on Friday.
There are 326,800 barrels of petroleum products on board the vessel, and the tanker has a displacement of 50,000 tonnes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
Analysis
Putin-Trump Diesel Deal Could Stabilize Global Markets and Boost Russian Revenues – Expert
21 October, 12:30 GMT
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