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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/rostec-to-unveil-anti-drone-dome-at-russia-africa-summit-1124927128.html
Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
The project is designed to protect population centers, critical infrastructure, and troop deployment sites from drone attacks.
2026-10-23T08:58+0000
2026-10-23T08:58+0000
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The system is multilayered, comprising:The third Russia-Africa Summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/rostecs-nerekhta-e-robot-makes-global-debut---built-to-fight-spy-and-save-lives-1124851334.html
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Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
2026-10-23T08:58+0000
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Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit

08:58 GMT 23.10.2026
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The project is designed to protect population centers, critical infrastructure, and troop deployment sites from drone attacks.
The system is multilayered, comprising:
Airspace surveillance
UAV electronic suppression and engagement systems
An automated command-and-control framework
A geoinformation system
Physical protection systems
“A well-structured, properly implemented system like this goes a long way toward proving the effectiveness of both government administration and business operations. It helps safeguard supply chains and signals to investors that their investments are safe,” says Alexander Mikheev, director general of Rostec’s Rosoboronexport.
The third Russia-Africa Summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29.
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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Rostec’s Nerekhta-E Robot Makes Global Debut - Built to Fight, Spy and Save Lives
8 October, 09:01 GMT
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