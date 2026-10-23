https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/rostec-to-unveil-anti-drone-dome-at-russia-africa-summit-1124927128.html
Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
The project is designed to protect population centers, critical infrastructure, and troop deployment sites from drone attacks.
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The system is multilayered, comprising:The third Russia-Africa Summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29.
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Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
2026-10-23T08:58+0000
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Rostec to Unveil Anti-Drone Dome at Russia-Africa Summit
The project is designed to protect population centers, critical infrastructure, and troop deployment sites from drone attacks.
The system is multilayered, comprising:
UAV electronic suppression and engagement systems
An automated command-and-control framework
Physical protection systems
“A well-structured, properly implemented system like this goes a long way toward proving the effectiveness of both government administration and business operations. It helps safeguard supply chains and signals to investors that their investments are safe,” says Alexander Mikheev, director general of Rostec’s Rosoboronexport.
The third Russia-Africa Summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29.