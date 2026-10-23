https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-introduces-ceasefire-in-kherson-region-on-october-27---mod-1124929364.html
Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD
Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD
Sputnik International
In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the Russian army is ceasing fire in the Kherson direction and introducing a "regime of silence" starting 4:00AM Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
2026-10-23T16:24+0000
2026-10-23T16:24+0000
2026-10-23T16:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kherson
valery gerasimov
general staff
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_4f2437a76abceceebdc87e691db24ca2.jpg
Earlier in the day, the White House said that US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29. Engineering reconnaissance will be organized to ensure the safety of people and the delivery of socially important goods to Alyoshki, Gerasimov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki-to-permit-departure-for-all-willing---kremlin-1124929185.html
russia
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4bdbd0ab80b5e88d11ccadd34fe08c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, kherson, valery gerasimov, general staff, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, kherson, valery gerasimov, general staff, russian defense ministry
Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD
In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the Russian army is ceasing fire in the Kherson direction and introducing a "regime of silence" starting 4:00AM Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the White House said that US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29.
"In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of the settlement of Alyoshki, Kherson Region, the armed forces of Russia cease fire in the Kherson direction and introduce a 'regime of silence' starting from 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27, 2026," Gerasimov said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Engineering reconnaissance will be organized to ensure the safety of people and the delivery of socially important goods to Alyoshki, Gerasimov added.