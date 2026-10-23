https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-introduces-ceasefire-in-kherson-region-on-october-27---mod-1124929364.html

Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD

Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD

Sputnik International

In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the Russian army is ceasing fire in the Kherson direction and introducing a "regime of silence" starting 4:00AM Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

2026-10-23T16:24+0000

2026-10-23T16:24+0000

2026-10-23T16:24+0000

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Earlier in the day, the White House said that US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29. Engineering reconnaissance will be organized to ensure the safety of people and the delivery of socially important goods to Alyoshki, Gerasimov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki-to-permit-departure-for-all-willing---kremlin-1124929185.html

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