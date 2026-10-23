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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-introduces-ceasefire-in-kherson-region-on-october-27---mod-1124929364.html
Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD
Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD
Sputnik International
In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the Russian army is ceasing fire in the Kherson direction and introducing a "regime of silence" starting 4:00AM Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
2026-10-23T16:24+0000
2026-10-23T16:24+0000
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Earlier in the day, the White House said that US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29. Engineering reconnaissance will be organized to ensure the safety of people and the delivery of socially important goods to Alyoshki, Gerasimov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki-to-permit-departure-for-all-willing---kremlin-1124929185.html
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Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD

16:24 GMT 23.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevRussian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
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In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the Russian army is ceasing fire in the Kherson direction and introducing a "regime of silence" starting 4:00AM Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the White House said that US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region starting October 29.
"In connection with the humanitarian operation in the area of the settlement of Alyoshki, Kherson Region, the armed forces of Russia cease fire in the Kherson direction and introduce a 'regime of silence' starting from 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27, 2026," Gerasimov said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Engineering reconnaissance will be organized to ensure the safety of people and the delivery of socially important goods to Alyoshki, Gerasimov added.
Russian servicemen at a training ground in the rear area of ​​the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki to Permit Departure for All Willing - Kremlin
16:19 GMT
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