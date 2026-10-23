https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-liberates-thirteen-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124927486.html
Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week
Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,405 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-23T09:34+0000
2026-10-23T09:34+0000
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"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the losses of Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 2,405 military personnel, 44 armored combat vehicles, 53 vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and 15 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to:Russian air defense systems shot down:Over the past week, the Russian armed forces also hit 14 dry cargo ships and a container ship used for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine and five unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea, as well as carried out three massive and 11 group strikes on Ukrainian military-related facilities, the statement read.
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Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 2,405 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the losses of Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 2,405 military personnel, 44 armored combat vehicles, 53 vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and 15 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 1,505 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,380 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,560 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,275 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 215 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down:
Three US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket launchers
Seven Flamingo long-range cruise missiles
5,593 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles
Over the past week, the Russian armed forces also hit 14 dry cargo ships and a container ship used for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine and five unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea, as well as carried out three massive and 11 group strikes on Ukrainian military-related facilities, the statement read.