https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-liberates-thirteen-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124927486.html

Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week

Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 2,405 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-10-23T09:34+0000

2026-10-23T09:34+0000

2026-10-23T09:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

military & intelligence

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade8f7680e08cb17ef60f53904b046c.jpg

"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the losses of Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 2,405 military personnel, 44 armored combat vehicles, 53 vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and 15 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to:Russian air defense systems shot down:Over the past week, the Russian armed forces also hit 14 dry cargo ships and a container ship used for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine and five unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea, as well as carried out three massive and 11 group strikes on Ukrainian military-related facilities, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-hits-ukraine-defense-industry-plants-infrastructure-facilities-in-kiev---mod-1124922149.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, military & intelligence