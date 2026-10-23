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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia and Ukraine Exchange PoWs 270 for 270
Russia and Ukraine Exchange PoWs 270 for 270
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine exchanged PoWs according to the 270 for 270 formula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"On October 23, 270 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 270 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. The returned Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the ministry added.
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Russia and Ukraine Exchange PoWs 270 for 270

11:05 GMT 23.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity pose for photos before boarding a bus
Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity pose for photos before boarding a bus - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine exchanged PoWs according to the 270 for 270 formula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On October 23, 270 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 270 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.
The returned Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the ministry added.
Russian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
19 August, 09:10 GMT
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