https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-ukraine-exchange-pows-270-for-270-1124928457.html
Russia and Ukraine Exchange PoWs 270 for 270
Russia and Ukraine Exchange PoWs 270 for 270
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine exchanged PoWs according to the 270 for 270 formula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-23T11:05+0000
2026-10-23T11:05+0000
2026-10-23T11:05+0000
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"On October 23, 270 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 270 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. The returned Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/ukraine-and-russia-exchange-103-pows-each---mod-1124602437.html
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Russia and Ukraine Exchange PoWs 270 for 270
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine exchanged PoWs according to the 270 for 270 formula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On October 23, 270 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 270 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.
The returned Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the ministry added.