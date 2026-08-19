https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/ukraine-and-russia-exchange-103-pows-each---mod-1124602437.html
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war in a 103-for-103 swap, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-19T09:10+0000
2026-08-19T09:10+0000
2026-08-19T09:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
yana lantratova
ukraine
belarus
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
pow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_0:56:3440:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_08f417a65cd6220ea09a70c69f7f4514.jpg
“On August 19, 103 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 103 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over,” the ministry said.The Russian servicemen released from captivity are currently in Belarus, where Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation assistance in securing the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html
russia
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_355:0:3086:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce50c197cb013a0a88815295dfd70033.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, yana lantratova, ukraine, belarus, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, pow
russia, yana lantratova, ukraine, belarus, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, pow
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war in a 103-for-103 swap, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“On August 19, 103 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 103 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over,” the ministry said.
The Russian servicemen
released from captivity are currently in Belarus, where Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“The returned Russian servicemen are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them. After receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Defense Ministry medical facilities,” the ministry said.
The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation assistance in securing the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, the ministry added.