https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/ukraine-and-russia-exchange-103-pows-each---mod-1124602437.html

Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD

Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war in a 103-for-103 swap, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-08-19T09:10+0000

2026-08-19T09:10+0000

2026-08-19T09:10+0000

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“On August 19, 103 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 103 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over,” the ministry said.The Russian servicemen released from captivity are currently in Belarus, where Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation assistance in securing the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html

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