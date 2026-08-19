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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/ukraine-and-russia-exchange-103-pows-each---mod-1124602437.html
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war in a 103-for-103 swap, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-19T09:10+0000
2026-08-19T09:10+0000
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“On August 19, 103 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 103 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over,” the ministry said.The Russian servicemen released from captivity are currently in Belarus, where Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation assistance in securing the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, the ministry added.
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Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD

09:10 GMT 19.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul
Russian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war in a 103-for-103 swap, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“On August 19, 103 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 103 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over,” the ministry said.
The Russian servicemen released from captivity are currently in Belarus, where Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“The returned Russian servicemen are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them. After receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Defense Ministry medical facilities,” the ministry said.
The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation assistance in securing the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, the ministry added.
Exchange of PoWs between Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
13 August, 07:20 GMT
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