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Sudanese Leader Al-Burhan to Attend Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow - Ambassador
Sudanese Leader Al-Burhan to Attend Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will attend the third Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place in Moscow from October 28–29, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andreiy Chernovol told Sputnik.
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"This year, the third high-level summit, scheduled for October 28–29 in Moscow, will bring together a majority of African leaders, including the head of friendly Sudan - and this despite unprecedented opposition from Western powers, who are unwilling to relinquish the 'historical rights' they have claimed over their former colonies," Chernovol said. He noted that at the first summit in Sochi in 2019, President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed al-Burhan, who had just taken charge of the republic at the time. At the second summit in St. Petersburg in 2023, Sudan was represented by Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Malik Agar amid the dire situation in Khartoum, where al-Burhan was effectively under siege as a result of the armed mutiny, the ambassador added. Sudan has been engulfed in fierce fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese armed forces since spring 2023. The Sudanese army recaptured the capital, Khartoum, in 2025. Rebels intensified attacks in the south and west, notably in Darfur and Kordofan, and announced the formation of their own government in the territories under their control in April 2025. Both sides accuse each other of killing civilians.
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Sudanese Leader Al-Burhan to Attend Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow - Ambassador
00:10 GMT 23.10.2026 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will attend the third Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place in Moscow from October 28–29, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andreiy Chernovol told Sputnik.
"This year, the third high-level summit, scheduled for October 28–29 in Moscow, will bring together a majority of African leaders, including the head of friendly Sudan - and this despite unprecedented opposition from Western powers, who are unwilling to relinquish the 'historical rights' they have claimed over their former colonies," Chernovol said.
He noted that at the first summit in Sochi in 2019, President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed al-Burhan, who had just taken charge of the republic at the time. At the second summit in St. Petersburg in 2023, Sudan was represented by Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Malik Agar amid the dire situation in Khartoum, where al-Burhan was effectively under siege as a result of the armed mutiny, the ambassador added.
Sudan has been engulfed in fierce fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese armed forces since spring 2023. The Sudanese army recaptured the capital, Khartoum, in 2025. Rebels intensified attacks in the south and west, notably in Darfur and Kordofan, and announced the formation of their own government in the territories under their control in April 2025. Both sides accuse each other of killing civilians.
12 February 2025, 13:49 GMT