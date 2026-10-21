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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-trump-diesel-deal-could-stabilize-global-markets-and-boost-russian-revenues--expert-1124918585.html
Putin-Trump Diesel Deal Could Stabilize Global Markets and Boost Russian Revenues – Expert
Putin-Trump Diesel Deal Could Stabilize Global Markets and Boost Russian Revenues – Expert
Sputnik International
The news that Russia will resume diesel supplies to global markets has already pushed fuel prices down, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik, weighing in on President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that global diesel prices have dropped by 5–6%.
2026-10-21T12:30+0000
2026-10-21T12:30+0000
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"Russia had always been the world’s second-largest exporter of diesel fuel until this year, when the export ban was introduced," Yushkov noted. "Looking at the figures for 2025, the US ranked first globally in diesel fuel exports, Russia ranked second, and Saudi Arabia ranked third," Yushkov said.Critics argue that Russia's planned diesel exports are small compared with US or global consumption. But the pundit stresses that Russia is not aiming to meet all demand — only to help ease the global supply deficit.Although the deficit persists — with Saudi Arabia still trapped in the Persian Gulf — prices are already falling on news that Russian exports could ease the supply shortage.The move is also vital for Russia because restoring diesel production and exports to previous levels could enable the country to increase overall oil output.This would generate significant revenue for Russia: oil production taxes are a key source of federal budget revenue, so higher output translates into more tax income.This development could therefore benefit both the Russian budget and oil companies while helping to stabilize global markets, concludes Yushkov.
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Putin-Trump Diesel Deal Could Stabilize Global Markets and Boost Russian Revenues – Expert

12:30 GMT 21.10.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
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The news that Russia will resume diesel supplies to global markets has already pushed fuel prices down, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik, weighing in on President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that global diesel prices have dropped by 5–6%.
"Russia had always been the world’s second-largest exporter of diesel fuel until this year, when the export ban was introduced," Yushkov noted. "Looking at the figures for 2025, the US ranked first globally in diesel fuel exports, Russia ranked second, and Saudi Arabia ranked third," Yushkov said.
Critics argue that Russia's planned diesel exports are small compared with US or global consumption. But the pundit stresses that Russia is not aiming to meet all demand — only to help ease the global supply deficit.
Although the deficit persists — with Saudi Arabia still trapped in the Persian Gulf — prices are already falling on news that Russian exports could ease the supply shortage.

"In fact, it doesn’t even matter that much where Russia ships the diesel – to the US or its traditional markets in Brazil, Turkiye, and the Middle East. What matters is that Russia keeps supplying the global market," Yushkov points out.

The move is also vital for Russia because restoring diesel production and exports to previous levels could enable the country to increase overall oil output.
This would generate significant revenue for Russia: oil production taxes are a key source of federal budget revenue, so higher output translates into more tax income.
This development could therefore benefit both the Russian budget and oil companies while helping to stabilize global markets, concludes Yushkov.
Petrol prices have fallen below £1 in UK and below US$2 in the United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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Russian Diesel Supplies Beneficial to US Consumers - US Energy Secretary
18 October, 14:25 GMT
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