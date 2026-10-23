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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/western-air-defenses-in-ukraine-crumble-before-russian-drone-campaign-1124929561.html
Western Air Defenses in Ukraine Crumble Before Russian Drone Campaign
Western Air Defenses in Ukraine Crumble Before Russian Drone Campaign
Sputnik International
The loss of two NASAMS air defense systems during the latest wave of Russian airstrikes is a serious blow to the Ukrainian military, military observer and retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin explains to Sputnik.
2026-10-23T16:27+0000
2026-10-23T16:27+0000
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Losing these launchers means that key bridges, fuel and ammunition depots, command posts and military-industrial facilities in the areas where these air defense were deployed are now defenseless against further Russian airstrikes.Manufacturing NASAMS takes time, so the odds of Ukraine receiving new launchers in the near future are slim.Furthermore, key components of the missiles that the NASAMS use – AMRAAM-ER – are made by Raytheon, which is currently hard-pressed to replenish US munition stocks.While NASAMS is an efficient weapon, its limited payload and long reloading cycle make it vulnerable to massed drone strikes, not to mention that its missiles cost about a million dollars apiece, while Russian drones cost no more than $35,000.New models of Russian Geran drones, with their high flight altitude, speed of up to 700 km/h, resistance to jamming and a payload of up to 90 kilograms (high explosive or thermobaric) can beat even the more sophisticated air defenses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russian-drone-strikes-hit-nasams-anti-aircraft-systems-in-zaporozhye-and-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1124926477.html
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Western Air Defenses in Ukraine Crumble Before Russian Drone Campaign

16:27 GMT 23.10.2026
© AP Photo / PRNewsFoto/Raytheon CompanyNASAMS
NASAMS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© AP Photo / PRNewsFoto/Raytheon Company
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The loss of two NASAMS air defense systems during the latest wave of Russian airstrikes is a serious blow to the Ukrainian military, military observer and retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin explains to Sputnik.
Losing these launchers means that key bridges, fuel and ammunition depots, command posts and military-industrial facilities in the areas where these air defense were deployed are now defenseless against further Russian airstrikes.
Manufacturing NASAMS takes time, so the odds of Ukraine receiving new launchers in the near future are slim.
Furthermore, key components of the missiles that the NASAMS use – AMRAAM-ER – are made by Raytheon, which is currently hard-pressed to replenish US munition stocks.
While NASAMS is an efficient weapon, its limited payload and long reloading cycle make it vulnerable to massed drone strikes, not to mention that its missiles cost about a million dollars apiece, while Russian drones cost no more than $35,000.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Drone Strikes Hit NASAMS Anti-Aircraft Systems in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions
05:15 GMT
New models of Russian Geran drones, with their high flight altitude, speed of up to 700 km/h, resistance to jamming and a payload of up to 90 kilograms (high explosive or thermobaric) can beat even the more sophisticated air defenses.
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