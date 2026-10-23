https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/western-air-defenses-in-ukraine-crumble-before-russian-drone-campaign-1124929561.html

Western Air Defenses in Ukraine Crumble Before Russian Drone Campaign

Western Air Defenses in Ukraine Crumble Before Russian Drone Campaign

Sputnik International

The loss of two NASAMS air defense systems during the latest wave of Russian airstrikes is a serious blow to the Ukrainian military, military observer and retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin explains to Sputnik.

2026-10-23T16:27+0000

2026-10-23T16:27+0000

2026-10-23T16:27+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

viktor litovkin

ukraine

russia

nasams

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Losing these launchers means that key bridges, fuel and ammunition depots, command posts and military-industrial facilities in the areas where these air defense were deployed are now defenseless against further Russian airstrikes.Manufacturing NASAMS takes time, so the odds of Ukraine receiving new launchers in the near future are slim.Furthermore, key components of the missiles that the NASAMS use – AMRAAM-ER – are made by Raytheon, which is currently hard-pressed to replenish US munition stocks.While NASAMS is an efficient weapon, its limited payload and long reloading cycle make it vulnerable to massed drone strikes, not to mention that its missiles cost about a million dollars apiece, while Russian drones cost no more than $35,000.New models of Russian Geran drones, with their high flight altitude, speed of up to 700 km/h, resistance to jamming and a payload of up to 90 kilograms (high explosive or thermobaric) can beat even the more sophisticated air defenses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russian-drone-strikes-hit-nasams-anti-aircraft-systems-in-zaporozhye-and-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1124926477.html

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military & intelligence, viktor litovkin, ukraine, russia, nasams