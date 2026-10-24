https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/biden-and-trump-both-asked-musk-to-play-starlink-gatekeeper---report-1124931075.html

Biden and Trump Both Asked Musk to Play Starlink Gatekeeper - Report

Biden and Trump Both Asked Musk to Play Starlink Gatekeeper - Report

Sputnik International

Long before the current ruckus over the speed cap on Starshield satellite terminals in Ukraine, successive US administrations relied on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to control Starlink access, Reuters reports, citing former senior US officials.

2026-10-24T13:40+0000

2026-10-24T13:40+0000

2026-10-24T13:40+0000

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Under Biden:Under Trump:Discussions are described as often involving Pentagon and White House representatives, with the private company helping the US restrict access for adversaries and expand it for allies.The issue has gained renewed attention following restrictions that appeared on October 13, limiting Starlink and military-grade Starshield connectivity on fast-moving platforms and disrupting Ukrainian drone strikes.Reuters reported on October 22 that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions and that the system began operating more normally afterward.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/ukraine-starlink-access-restored-after-restrictions--trump-1124926176.html

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donald trump, joe biden, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, starshield