https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/biden-and-trump-both-asked-musk-to-play-starlink-gatekeeper---report-1124931075.html
Biden and Trump Both Asked Musk to Play Starlink Gatekeeper - Report
Biden and Trump Both Asked Musk to Play Starlink Gatekeeper - Report
Sputnik International
Long before the current ruckus over the speed cap on Starshield satellite terminals in Ukraine, successive US administrations relied on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to control Starlink access, Reuters reports, citing former senior US officials.
2026-10-24T13:40+0000
2026-10-24T13:40+0000
2026-10-24T13:40+0000
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Under Biden:Under Trump:Discussions are described as often involving Pentagon and White House representatives, with the private company helping the US restrict access for adversaries and expand it for allies.The issue has gained renewed attention following restrictions that appeared on October 13, limiting Starlink and military-grade Starshield connectivity on fast-moving platforms and disrupting Ukrainian drone strikes.Reuters reported on October 22 that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions and that the system began operating more normally afterward.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/ukraine-starlink-access-restored-after-restrictions--trump-1124926176.html
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donald trump, joe biden, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, starshield
donald trump, joe biden, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, starshield
Biden and Trump Both Asked Musk to Play Starlink Gatekeeper - Report
Long before the current ruckus over the speed cap on Starshield satellite terminals in Ukraine, successive US administrations relied on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to control Starlink access, Reuters reports, citing former senior US officials.
The administration reportedly coordinated with SpaceX to prevent Iranian-allied groups, including Yemen’s Houthis and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, from using Starlink
Officials shared intelligence with SpaceX and asked the company to identify and deactivate terminals suspected of reaching the groups through intermediaries – with at least some allegedly switched off
The administration reportedly sought to make Starlink available in Iran following US-Israeli strikes in 2025 and 2026, hoping to improve internet access and communications for anti-government protesters
Discussions are described as often involving Pentagon and White House representatives, with the private company helping the US restrict access for adversaries and expand it for allies.
The issue has gained renewed attention following restrictions that appeared on October 13, limiting Starlink and military-grade Starshield connectivity on fast-moving platforms and disrupting Ukrainian drone strikes.
Reuters reported on October 22 that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions and that the system began operating more normally afterward.