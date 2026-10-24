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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
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CAR President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Scheduled for Next Week - Russian Embassy
CAR President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Scheduled for Next Week - Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera will take part in the third Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place next week, the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.
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"On October 23, at Bangui International Airport, Russian Charge d'Affaires in CAR Danelia Sundetbayeva saw off CAR President Touadera as he departed for Russia to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit," the embassy wrote on social media.The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29. The leaders will talk about sovereignty, historic memory and countering neocolonialism in the 21th century.
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CAR President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Scheduled for Next Week - Russian Embassy

19:31 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 26.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera shake hands as they pose for a photo prior to their meeting at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera shake hands as they pose for a photo prior to their meeting at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera will take part in the third Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place next week, the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.
"On October 23, at Bangui International Airport, Russian Charge d'Affaires in CAR Danelia Sundetbayeva saw off CAR President Touadera as he departed for Russia to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit," the embassy wrote on social media.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29. The leaders will talk about sovereignty, historic memory and countering neocolonialism in the 21th century.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin Archange Touadera - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
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