https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/car-president-to-attend-russia-africa-summit-scheduled-for-next-week---russian-embassy-1124941735.html
CAR President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Scheduled for Next Week - Russian Embassy
CAR President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Scheduled for Next Week - Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera will take part in the third Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place next week, the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.
2026-10-24T19:31+0000
2026-10-24T19:31+0000
2026-10-26T13:34+0000
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"On October 23, at Bangui International Airport, Russian Charge d'Affaires in CAR Danelia Sundetbayeva saw off CAR President Touadera as he departed for Russia to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit," the embassy wrote on social media.The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29. The leaders will talk about sovereignty, historic memory and countering neocolonialism in the 21th century.
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CAR President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Scheduled for Next Week - Russian Embassy
19:31 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera will take part in the third Russia-Africa summit, which is set to take place next week, the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.
"On October 23, at Bangui International Airport, Russian Charge d'Affaires in CAR Danelia Sundetbayeva saw off CAR President Touadera as he departed for Russia to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit," the embassy wrote on social media.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29. The leaders will talk about sovereignty, historic memory and countering neocolonialism in the 21th century.
1 December 2025, 14:15 GMT