https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/kim-jong-un-sets-new-tasks-for-strengthening-kpa-companies-1124930437.html

Kim Jong-un Sets New Tasks for Strengthening KPA Companies

Kim Jong-un Sets New Tasks for Strengthening KPA Companies

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the Third Meeting of KPA Company Leaders in Pyongyang, outlining measures to strengthen the army’s basic combat units and improve their readiness, KCNA reported.

2026-10-24T06:29+0000

2026-10-24T06:29+0000

2026-10-24T06:29+0000

asia

kim jong un

korean central news agency (kcna)

pyongyang

korean people’s army (kpa)

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Kim stressed that stronger companies are central to building powerful armed forces and called on commanders to combine military preparedness with responsibility for their soldiers.He also urged company leaders to become “elder brothers and true comrades-in-arms” to their soldiers and to strengthen training, discipline and combat capability across the KPA.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/kim-jong-un-inspects-defense-production-line-1124761185.html

pyongyang

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kim jong un, korean central news agency (kcna), pyongyang, korean people’s army (kpa)