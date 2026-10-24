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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/kim-jong-un-sets-new-tasks-for-strengthening-kpa-companies-1124930437.html
Kim Jong-un Sets New Tasks for Strengthening KPA Companies
Kim Jong-un Sets New Tasks for Strengthening KPA Companies
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the Third Meeting of KPA Company Leaders in Pyongyang, outlining measures to strengthen the army’s basic combat units and improve their readiness, KCNA reported.
2026-10-24T06:29+0000
2026-10-24T06:29+0000
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Kim stressed that stronger companies are central to building powerful armed forces and called on commanders to combine military preparedness with responsibility for their soldiers.He also urged company leaders to become “elder brothers and true comrades-in-arms” to their soldiers and to strengthen training, discipline and combat capability across the KPA.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/kim-jong-un-inspects-defense-production-line-1124761185.html
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Kim Jong-un Sets New Tasks for Strengthening KPA Companies

06:29 GMT 24.10.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un. File photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the Third Meeting of KPA Company Leaders in Pyongyang, outlining measures to strengthen the army’s basic combat units and improve their readiness, KCNA reported.
Kim stressed that stronger companies are central to building powerful armed forces and called on commanders to combine military preparedness with responsibility for their soldiers.
“If all the companies of the entire army are prepared to be the strongest, the war posture of our armed forces will be perfect and the goal of building a powerful army in the new era will be attained,” Kim Jong-un said.
He also urged company leaders to become “elder brothers and true comrades-in-arms” to their soldiers and to strengthen training, discipline and combat capability across the KPA.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects defense production line. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
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