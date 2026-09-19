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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/kim-jong-un-inspects-defense-production-line-1124761185.html
Kim Jong-un Inspects Defense Production Line
Kim Jong-un Inspects Defense Production Line
Sputnik International
Kim Jong-un has inspected major munitions industrial enterprises in North Korea from September 16 to 18, according to KCNA.
2026-09-19T05:27+0000
2026-09-19T05:27+0000
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The North Korean leader reviewed a production line that included air defense systems, one-way attack drones, and large reconnaissance UAVs.Kim Jong-un also stressed the need of raising the level of artificial intelligence in offensive and defensive weapon systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/kim-jong-un-announces-deployment-of-most-powerful-strategic-assets-in-key-waters-1124688416.html
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Kim Jong-un Inspects Defense Production Line

05:27 GMT 19.09.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects defense production line. File photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects defense production line. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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Kim Jong-un has inspected major munitions industrial enterprises in North Korea from September 16 to 18, according to KCNA.
The North Korean leader reviewed a production line that included air defense systems, one-way attack drones, and large reconnaissance UAVs.
"Our artillery should have the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability and responsibly perform the two missions of deterring and fighting war," he declared.
Kim Jong-un also stressed the need of raising the level of artificial intelligence in offensive and defensive weapon systems.
North Korea tests new Choe Hyon destroyer - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
Military
Kim Jong-un Announces Deployment of Most Powerful Strategic Assets in Key Waters
7 September, 03:59 GMT
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