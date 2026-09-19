https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/kim-jong-un-inspects-defense-production-line-1124761185.html
Kim Jong-un Inspects Defense Production Line
Kim Jong-un Inspects Defense Production Line
Sputnik International
Kim Jong-un has inspected major munitions industrial enterprises in North Korea from September 16 to 18, according to KCNA.
2026-09-19T05:27+0000
2026-09-19T05:27+0000
2026-09-19T05:27+0000
asia
north korea
kim jong un
production
air defense
drones
war
capability
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/13/1124760986_0:48:1000:611_1920x0_80_0_0_dff74c648cff6c81f2228790457c5ef0.jpg
The North Korean leader reviewed a production line that included air defense systems, one-way attack drones, and large reconnaissance UAVs.Kim Jong-un also stressed the need of raising the level of artificial intelligence in offensive and defensive weapon systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/kim-jong-un-announces-deployment-of-most-powerful-strategic-assets-in-key-waters-1124688416.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/13/1124760986_130:0:945:611_1920x0_80_0_0_254f2a0035264afef69ab7b5a870c610.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
north korea, kim jong un, production, air defense, drones, war, capability
north korea, kim jong un, production, air defense, drones, war, capability
Kim Jong-un Inspects Defense Production Line
Kim Jong-un has inspected major munitions industrial enterprises in North Korea from September 16 to 18, according to KCNA.
The North Korean leader reviewed a production line that included air defense systems, one-way attack drones, and large reconnaissance UAVs.
"Our artillery should have the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability and responsibly perform the two missions of deterring and fighting war," he declared.
Kim Jong-un also stressed the need of raising the level of artificial intelligence in offensive and defensive weapon systems.