https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/lavrov-may-meet-with-burkina-fasos-minister-on-russia-africa-summit-sidelines--ambassador-1124942103.html
Lavrov May Meet With Burkina Faso's Minister on Russia-Africa Summit Sidelines- Ambassador
Lavrov May Meet With Burkina Faso's Minister on Russia-Africa Summit Sidelines- Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore during the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Russian Ambassador in Ouagadougou Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-10-24T01:45+0000
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"On the sidelines of the event [the Russia-Africa summit], ministerial meetings are planned on a number of areas, including the humanitarian and trade and economic spheres. A meeting is expected between the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Traore, and the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov," the ambassador said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. He said the summit will include discussions on broad issues concerning Russia-Africa cooperation. The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi in 2019, and the second was held in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit is scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 28–29, 2026.
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Lavrov May Meet With Burkina Faso's Minister on Russia-Africa Summit Sidelines- Ambassador
01:45 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore during the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Russian Ambassador in Ouagadougou Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"On the sidelines of the event [the Russia-Africa summit], ministerial meetings are planned on a number of areas, including the humanitarian and trade and economic spheres. A meeting is expected between the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Traore, and the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov," the ambassador said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
He said the summit will include discussions on broad issues concerning Russia-Africa cooperation.
The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi in 2019, and the second was held in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit is scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 28–29, 2026.