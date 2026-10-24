International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/lavrov-may-meet-with-burkina-fasos-minister-on-russia-africa-summit-sidelines--ambassador-1124942103.html
Lavrov May Meet With Burkina Faso's Minister on Russia-Africa Summit Sidelines- Ambassador
Lavrov May Meet With Burkina Faso's Minister on Russia-Africa Summit Sidelines- Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore during the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Russian Ambassador in Ouagadougou Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-10-24T01:45+0000
2026-10-26T13:42+0000
russia-africa summit 2026
sergey lavrov
russia
burkina faso
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118780589_0:0:2974:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb614867bef9bf2c8ab8d9669eb0e0a.jpg
"On the sidelines of the event [the Russia-Africa summit], ministerial meetings are planned on a number of areas, including the humanitarian and trade and economic spheres. A meeting is expected between the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Traore, and the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov," the ambassador said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. He said the summit will include discussions on broad issues concerning Russia-Africa cooperation. The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi in 2019, and the second was held in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit is scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 28–29, 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-economic-investment-cooperation--russia-foreign-ministry-1124901440.html
russia
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118780589_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84efaf6fabeb3ca9f5502cf5b1c0f9d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, russia, burkina faso
sergey lavrov, russia, burkina faso

Lavrov May Meet With Burkina Faso's Minister on Russia-Africa Summit Sidelines- Ambassador

01:45 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 26.10.2026)
© Sputnik / МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore during a meeting in Ouagadougou
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore during a meeting in Ouagadougou - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© Sputnik / МИД РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore during the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Russian Ambassador in Ouagadougou Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"On the sidelines of the event [the Russia-Africa summit], ministerial meetings are planned on a number of areas, including the humanitarian and trade and economic spheres. A meeting is expected between the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Traore, and the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov," the ambassador said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
He said the summit will include discussions on broad issues concerning Russia-Africa cooperation.
The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi in 2019, and the second was held in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit is scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 28–29, 2026.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
World
Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
19 October, 10:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала