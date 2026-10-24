https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russia-and-ukraine-fulfilling-obligations-under-humanitarian-mission-in-alyoshki-lantratova-1124931914.html

Russia and Ukraine Fulfill Obligations of Humanitarian Mission in Alyoshki – Lantratova

Russia and Ukraine Fulfill Obligations of Humanitarian Mission in Alyoshki – Lantratova

Sputnik International

During an online meeting with Dmytro Lubinets, head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, both sides discussed the mission in Alyoshki, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.

2026-10-24T15:59+0000

2026-10-24T15:59+0000

2026-10-24T16:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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yana lantratova

humanitarian mission

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During the mission, priority will be given to providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the region, Lantratova noted.The coordinating role in organizing the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki belongs to US First Lady Melania Trump, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier.Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday that, in connection with the humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area, the Russian army is ceasing fire around Kherson and introducing a "silence regime" from 04:00 Moscow time on October 27.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki-to-permit-departure-for-all-willing---kremlin-1124929185.html

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