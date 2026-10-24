Russia and Ukraine Fulfill Obligations of Humanitarian Mission in Alyoshki – Lantratova
15:59 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 24.10.2026)
© Photo : Press service of Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in RussiaYana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia.
© Photo : Press service of Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia
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During an online meeting with Dmytro Lubinets, head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, both sides discussed the mission in Alyoshki, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.
"We discussed the previously agreed details; everything is proceeding in line with the worked-out agreements. Both sides are fulfilling the obligations they have assumed," Lantratova stated.
During the mission, priority will be given to providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the region, Lantratova noted.
The coordinating role in organizing the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki belongs to US First Lady Melania Trump, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday that, in connection with the humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area, the Russian army is ceasing fire around Kherson and introducing a "silence regime" from 04:00 Moscow time on October 27.
The coordinating role in organizing the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki belongs to US First Lady Melania Trump, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday that, in connection with the humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area, the Russian army is ceasing fire around Kherson and introducing a "silence regime" from 04:00 Moscow time on October 27.