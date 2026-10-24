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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa... 24.10.2026, Sputnik International
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Overnight into Saturday, the Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In addition, a sea‑going vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged while at sea. It was delivering cargo to the port of Odessa, intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read. Russian forces also struck a workshop producing uncrewed boats at the port of Chernomorsk overnight, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine

05:59 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 24.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankLaunch of Zirkon Missile From the Frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the Barents Sea
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Overnight into Saturday, the Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"In addition, a sea‑going vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged while at sea. It was delivering cargo to the port of Odessa, intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read.
Russian forces also struck a workshop producing uncrewed boats at the port of Chernomorsk overnight, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Introduces Ceasefire in Kherson Region on October 27 - MoD
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