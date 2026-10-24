https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-bound-for-odessa-port-with-supplies-for-ukraine-1124930304.html

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa... 24.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-24T05:59+0000

2026-10-24T05:59+0000

2026-10-24T06:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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odessa

russian defense ministry

cargo ship

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Overnight into Saturday, the Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In addition, a sea‑going vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged while at sea. It was delivering cargo to the port of Odessa, intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read. Russian forces also struck a workshop producing uncrewed boats at the port of Chernomorsk overnight, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-introduces-ceasefire-in-kherson-region-on-october-27---mod-1124929364.html

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russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship