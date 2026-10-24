https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-bound-for-odessa-port-with-supplies-for-ukraine-1124930304.html
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa... 24.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-24T05:59+0000
2026-10-24T05:59+0000
2026-10-24T06:00+0000
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Overnight into Saturday, the Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In addition, a sea‑going vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged while at sea. It was delivering cargo to the port of Odessa, intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read. Russian forces also struck a workshop producing uncrewed boats at the port of Chernomorsk overnight, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine
05:59 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 24.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Overnight into Saturday, the Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"In addition, a sea‑going vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged while at sea. It was delivering cargo to the port of Odessa, intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read.
Russian forces also struck a workshop producing uncrewed boats at the port of Chernomorsk overnight, the ministry added.