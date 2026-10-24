https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russia-strongly-condemns-terrorist-attack-in-jordan-1124930792.html

Russia Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan

Russia Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan

Sputnik International

Russia strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Jordan, which was aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that exists within Jordanian society, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-24T11:12+0000

2026-10-24T11:12+0000

2026-10-24T11:12+0000

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"We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, which is clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that exists within Jordanian society," the ministry said in a statement. Russia reaffirms unwavering solidarity with friendly nation of Jordan in the fight against terrorism and extremism, the ministry added. Russia expresses its condolences to the leadership and people of Jordan, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who died in the terrorist attack, the ministry said, adding that attacks on religious sites and those who visit them are unacceptable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-genuinely-wants-to-contribute-to-deescalation-in-middle-east--lavrov-1124697792.html

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