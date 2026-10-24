https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russian-army-continues-advancing-across-multiple-fronts-1124930578.html

Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Multiple Fronts

Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Multiple Fronts

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-24T09:40+0000

2026-10-24T09:40+0000

2026-10-24T09:40+0000

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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, two field artillery guns and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down:

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