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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Multiple Fronts
Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Multiple Fronts
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-24T09:40+0000
2026-10-24T09:40+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, two field artillery guns and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down:
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Multiple Fronts

09:40 GMT 24.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, two field artillery guns and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 205 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 215 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down:
One SCALP missile
Four long-range Neptun missiles
1,297 Ukrainian drones
Launch of Zirkon Missile From the Frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the Barents Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Bound for Odessa Port With Supplies for Ukraine
05:59 GMT
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