https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russian-flag-raised-atop-kilimanjaro-ahead-of-russia-africa-summit-1124941842.html
Russian Flag Raised Atop Kilimanjaro Ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
Russian Flag Raised Atop Kilimanjaro Ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
The Russian House team in Tanzania and public figures unfurled the flags of Russia and Rossotrudnichestvo at Uhuru Peak, the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro and all of Africa, ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, Russian outreach agency Rossotrudnichestvo told Sputnik.
2026-10-24T14:15+0000
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A team from Rossotrudnichestvo’s office in Tanzania, the Russian Mountaineering Federation, and the Tanzanian guides’ community carried out an ascent as part of the "Mission Dobro - Mountain Rescue" educational program. Russian instructors from the Russian Mountaineering Federation trained Tanzanians in the basics of first aid and psychological support for tourists and professional mountaineers in high-altitude conditions. The ascent took place ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. According to the agency, 12 Tanzanian guides received certificates confirming completion of the training. In total, 50 Tanzanians learned about Russian standards for tourism services as part of the project. Kilimanjaro, the highest point on the African continent and the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, is located in Tanzania. Climbing Kilimanjaro is a form of high-altitude mountaineering. The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi in 2019, and the second in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29, 2026.
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Russian Flag Raised Atop Kilimanjaro Ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
14:15 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian House team in Tanzania and public figures unfurled the flags of Russia and Rossotrudnichestvo at Uhuru Peak, the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro and all of Africa, ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, Russian outreach agency Rossotrudnichestvo told Sputnik.
A team from Rossotrudnichestvo’s office in Tanzania, the Russian Mountaineering Federation, and the Tanzanian guides’ community carried out an ascent as part of the "Mission Dobro - Mountain Rescue" educational program. Russian instructors from the Russian Mountaineering Federation trained Tanzanians in the basics of first aid and psychological support for tourists and professional mountaineers in high-altitude conditions. The ascent took place ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
According to the agency, 12 Tanzanian guides received certificates confirming completion of the training. In total, 50 Tanzanians learned about Russian standards for tourism services as part of the project.
"The events marked important steps toward improving service quality and enhancing safety on routes through Tanzania’s national parks amid growing tourist arrivals from Russia following the launch of a direct flight operated by the national carrier, Air Tanzania," the agency said.
Kilimanjaro, the highest point on the African continent and the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, is located in Tanzania. Climbing Kilimanjaro is a form of high-altitude mountaineering.
The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi in 2019, and the second in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29, 2026.