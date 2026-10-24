International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russian-flag-raised-atop-kilimanjaro-ahead-of-russia-africa-summit-1124941842.html
Russian Flag Raised Atop Kilimanjaro Ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
Russian Flag Raised Atop Kilimanjaro Ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
The Russian House team in Tanzania and public figures unfurled the flags of Russia and Rossotrudnichestvo at Uhuru Peak, the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro and all of Africa, ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, Russian outreach agency Rossotrudnichestvo told Sputnik.
2026-10-24T14:15+0000
2026-10-26T13:36+0000
russia-africa summit 2026
russia
tanzania
rossotrudnichestvo
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103680426_0:0:3515:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_ef208b9e3dfb0bfc5753615b68b7d868.jpg
A team from Rossotrudnichestvo’s office in Tanzania, the Russian Mountaineering Federation, and the Tanzanian guides’ community carried out an ascent as part of the "Mission Dobro - Mountain Rescue" educational program. Russian instructors from the Russian Mountaineering Federation trained Tanzanians in the basics of first aid and psychological support for tourists and professional mountaineers in high-altitude conditions. The ascent took place ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. According to the agency, 12 Tanzanian guides received certificates confirming completion of the training. In total, 50 Tanzanians learned about Russian standards for tourism services as part of the project. Kilimanjaro, the highest point on the African continent and the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, is located in Tanzania. Climbing Kilimanjaro is a form of high-altitude mountaineering. The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi in 2019, and the second in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29, 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russia-tanzania-have-every-opportunity-to-boost-mutual-trade---putin-1124247468.html
russia
tanzania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103680426_366:0:3097:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0583f3900355921f6ca86dc5cc178c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tanzania, rossotrudnichestvo
russia, tanzania, rossotrudnichestvo

Russian Flag Raised Atop Kilimanjaro Ahead of Russia-Africa Summit

14:15 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 26.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisA herd of adult and baby elephants walks in the dawn light as the highest mountain in Africa, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, is seen in the background, in Amboseli National Park, southern Kenya on Monday Dec.17, 2012.
A herd of adult and baby elephants walks in the dawn light as the highest mountain in Africa, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, is seen in the background, in Amboseli National Park, southern Kenya on Monday Dec.17, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian House team in Tanzania and public figures unfurled the flags of Russia and Rossotrudnichestvo at Uhuru Peak, the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro and all of Africa, ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, Russian outreach agency Rossotrudnichestvo told Sputnik.
A team from Rossotrudnichestvo’s office in Tanzania, the Russian Mountaineering Federation, and the Tanzanian guides’ community carried out an ascent as part of the "Mission Dobro - Mountain Rescue" educational program. Russian instructors from the Russian Mountaineering Federation trained Tanzanians in the basics of first aid and psychological support for tourists and professional mountaineers in high-altitude conditions. The ascent took place ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
According to the agency, 12 Tanzanian guides received certificates confirming completion of the training. In total, 50 Tanzanians learned about Russian standards for tourism services as part of the project.
"The events marked important steps toward improving service quality and enhancing safety on routes through Tanzania’s national parks amid growing tourist arrivals from Russia following the launch of a direct flight operated by the national carrier, Air Tanzania," the agency said.
Kilimanjaro, the highest point on the African continent and the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, is located in Tanzania. Climbing Kilimanjaro is a form of high-altitude mountaineering.
The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi in 2019, and the second in St. Petersburg in 2023. The third summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29, 2026.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
World
Russia, Tanzania Have Every Opportunity to Boost Mutual Trade - Putin
3 June, 14:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала