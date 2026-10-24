https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russian-medical-mission-prepares-330-volunteer-doctors-to-provide-aid-in-africa---head-1124941969.html
Russian Medical Mission Prepares 330 Volunteer Doctors to Provide Aid in Africa - Head
Russian Medical Mission Prepares 330 Volunteer Doctors to Provide Aid in Africa - Head
Sputnik International
The Russian medical humanitarian mission currently includes 330 volunteer doctors who are willing to travel to African countries to provide aid to the local population, Ekaterina Glok, a midwife and head of the International Medical Humanitarian Mission, told Sputnik.
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"As of today, our mission has 330 doctors who want to go and engage in volunteer work [in Africa]," Glok said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. She noted that these missions primarily involve experienced physicians capable of making critical decisions quickly and working under extremely challenging conditions. "Situations [during the mission] can vary, and some can be highly stressful. Often, there is no time for long deliberation, for looking things up, or for seeking advice from others," the mission head added. Moreover, it is essential that a doctor truly understands the meaning of "volunteering," she said. Glok’s international medical humanitarian mission has already carried out eight trips to various African nations. The mission comprises doctors and personnel from a wide range of medical specialties, all united by a desire to help people and foster humanitarian cooperation.
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Russian Medical Mission Prepares 330 Volunteer Doctors to Provide Aid in Africa - Head
10:22 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian medical humanitarian mission currently includes 330 volunteer doctors who are willing to travel to African countries to provide aid to the local population, Ekaterina Glok, a midwife and head of the International Medical Humanitarian Mission, told Sputnik.
"As of today, our mission has 330 doctors who want to go and engage in volunteer work [in Africa]," Glok said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
She noted that these missions primarily involve experienced physicians capable of making critical decisions quickly and working under extremely challenging conditions.
"Situations [during the mission] can vary, and some can be highly stressful. Often, there is no time for long deliberation, for looking things up, or for seeking advice from others," the mission head added.
Moreover, it is essential that a doctor truly understands the meaning of "volunteering," she said.
"An individual must realize that they are going to perform work that is unpaid and done from the heart. Yet, it remains work, just as serious as what takes place in any medical institution," Glok said.
Glok’s international medical humanitarian mission has already carried out eight trips to various African nations. The mission comprises doctors and personnel from a wide range of medical specialties, all united by a desire to help people and foster humanitarian cooperation.