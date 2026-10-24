Russia’s Rosatom Tests Generator Circuit Breaker to Decrown Siemens and ABB

The breaker is installed between a plant's generator and its step-up transformer, where it must continuously carry currents of tens of thousands of amperes while withstanding extreme thermal and electrodynamic loads The breaker is installed between a plant's generator and its step-up transformer, where it must continuously carry currents of tens of thousands of amperes while withstanding extreme thermal and electrodynamic loads

The device is powerful enough to facilitate power supply to around 800,000 households The device is powerful enough to facilitate power supply to around 800,000 households

As no equipment of this class had ever been developed or tested in Russia, specialists had to build new test benches from scratch As no equipment of this class had ever been developed or tested in Russia, specialists had to build new test benches from scratch