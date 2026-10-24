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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russias-rosatom-tests-generator-circuit-breaker-to-decrown-siemens-and-abb-1124930936.html
Russia’s Rosatom Tests Generator Circuit Breaker to Decrown Siemens and ABB
Russia’s Rosatom Tests Generator Circuit Breaker to Decrown Siemens and ABB
Sputnik International
The equipment is being developed for high-capacity nuclear, thermal and hydro power plants and has been produced for just two companies in the world for nearly 100 years.
2026-10-24T13:02+0000
2026-10-24T13:12+0000
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Key facts:The breaker could fill a strategic gap for existing and new Russian power units, breaking reliance on foreign technological solutions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/reactor-of-7th-unit-of-tianwan-npp-launched-in-china---russias-rosatom-1124804778.html
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Russia’s Rosatom Tests Generator Circuit Breaker to Decrown Siemens and ABB

13:02 GMT 24.10.2026 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 24.10.2026)
© Photo : Rosatom Automated Control Systems (RASU)Russia’s Rosatom Tests Generator Circuit Breaker to Decrown Siemens and ABB
Russia’s Rosatom Tests Generator Circuit Breaker to Decrown Siemens and ABB - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© Photo : Rosatom Automated Control Systems (RASU)
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The equipment is being developed for high-capacity nuclear, thermal and hydro power plants and has been produced for just two companies in the world for nearly 100 years.
Key facts:
The breaker is installed between a plant's generator and its step-up transformer, where it must continuously carry currents of tens of thousands of amperes while withstanding extreme thermal and electrodynamic loads
The device is powerful enough to facilitate power supply to around 800,000 households
As no equipment of this class had ever been developed or tested in Russia, specialists had to build new test benches from scratch
The final stage still lies ahead: the prototype must survive ultra-high currents and demonstrate it can switch short-circuit currents on and off to protect the generator and main transformer from damage
The breaker could fill a strategic gap for existing and new Russian power units, breaking reliance on foreign technological solutions.
In this handout September 6, 2019 file photo released by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, a general view shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, in Lianyungang, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
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Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom
28 September, 14:58 GMT
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