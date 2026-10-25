https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/democrats-sacrifice-americans-interests-for-sake-of-us-global-domination-expert-1124935286.html
Democrats Sacrifice Americans' Interests for Sake of US Global Domination – Expert
Democrats Sacrifice Americans' Interests for Sake of US Global Domination – Expert
Sputnik International
US Democrats have a long history of sacrificing the interest of the American people for the sake of promoting US expansionism. “They do not equate US greatness with the wellbeing of ordinary Americans,” political analyst Pavel Seleznev tells Sputnikm, commenting on the prospects of US Democrats attacking Trump’s diesel deal.
2026-10-25T13:12+0000
2026-10-25T13:12+0000
2026-10-25T13:12+0000
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Taking control of either of the US Congress’ chambers would allow the Democrats to use congressional committees to hamper Russian diesel imports through public hearings and probesThe very threat of becoming a target of lengthy congressional investigations, which could lead to “reputational losses and multimillion dollar fines”, can be enough for US firms to refrain from importing Russian dieselThreats against diesel fuel importers would have a negative impact on US agriculture, with soaring diesel prices possibly driving smaller farmers to bankruptcyTrump’s diesel deal, however beneficial it is to the American economy, threatens to undermine the West’s unity in anti-Russian sanctions, serving as a “dangerous signal to US allies” that unilateral cooperation with Russia is possibleMeanwhile, neither Democrats nor Republicans currently can resolve the fuel price crisis in the US, which is caused by the “lack of petroleum refining capabilities, global oil prices and high logistics costs in the US”On October 22, The Washington Post reported that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had asked companies involved in Russian diesel imports to preserve relevant documents as Democrats prepared for a possible probe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/possible-probes-into-russian-diesel-imports-would-hurt-us-farmers-expert-1124934972.html
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us, russia, donald trump, diesel, us democratic party
us, russia, donald trump, diesel, us democratic party
Democrats Sacrifice Americans' Interests for Sake of US Global Domination – Expert
US Democrats have a long history of sacrificing the interest of the American people for the sake of promoting US expansionism. “They do not equate US greatness with the wellbeing of ordinary Americans,” political analyst Pavel Seleznev tells Sputnikm, commenting on the prospects of US Democrats attacking Trump’s diesel deal.
Taking control of either of the US Congress’ chambers would allow the Democrats to use congressional committees to hamper Russian diesel imports through public hearings and probes
The very threat of becoming a target of lengthy congressional investigations, which could lead to “reputational losses and multimillion dollar fines”, can be enough for US firms to refrain from importing Russian diesel
Threats against diesel fuel importers would have a negative impact on US agriculture, with soaring diesel prices possibly driving smaller farmers to bankruptcy
Trump’s diesel deal, however beneficial it is to the American economy, threatens to undermine the West’s unity in anti-Russian sanctions, serving as a “dangerous signal to US allies” that unilateral cooperation with Russia is possible
Meanwhile, neither Democrats nor Republicans currently can resolve the fuel price crisis in the US, which is caused by the “lack of petroleum refining capabilities, global oil prices and high logistics costs in the US”
On October 22, The Washington Post reported that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had asked companies involved in Russian diesel imports to preserve relevant documents as Democrats prepared for a possible probe.