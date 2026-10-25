https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/possible-probes-into-russian-diesel-imports-would-hurt-us-farmers-expert-1124934972.html
Possible Probes Into Russian Diesel Imports Would Hurt US Farmers – Expert
Possible Probes Into Russian Diesel Imports Would Hurt US Farmers – Expert
Sputnik International
A potential Democratic investigation into the Trump administration’s diesel deal with Russia could disrupt fuel supplies to the United States, political analyst and US Republican Party member Dr. Mac Sharkawy tells Sputnik.
2026-10-25T11:44+0000
2026-10-25T11:44+0000
2026-10-25T11:44+0000
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While a congressional inquiry is not an economic sanction per se, it can still lead to a fuel deficit on the market, which does not serve the interest of the American economy and the people of the United StatesAmerican farmers would be the first to suffer from an increase in diesel prices, but they won’t be the only ones – the consequences of a fuel price hike will translate into more expensive groceries, heating and transportationThat said, a probe into the US-Russian diesel deal may be a mere political maneuver ahead of the midterm elections in the USOn October 22, The Washington Post reported that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had asked companies involved in Russian diesel imports to preserve relevant documents as Democrats prepared for a possible probe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/senate-probe-of-russian-diesel-deal-would-be-pure-sabotage-against-us-citizens--analyst-1124931502.html
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us, russia, donald trump, us congress, democrats, diesel
Possible Probes Into Russian Diesel Imports Would Hurt US Farmers – Expert
A potential Democratic investigation into the Trump administration’s diesel deal with Russia could disrupt fuel supplies to the United States, political analyst and US Republican Party member Dr. Mac Sharkawy tells Sputnik.
While a congressional inquiry is not an economic sanction per se, it can still lead to a fuel deficit on the market, which does not serve the interest of the American economy and the people of the United States
American farmers would be the first to suffer from an increase in diesel prices, but they won’t be the only ones – the consequences of a fuel price hike will translate into more expensive groceries, heating and transportation
That said, a probe into the US-Russian diesel deal may be a mere political maneuver ahead of the midterm elections in the US
On October 22, The Washington Post reported that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had asked companies involved in Russian diesel imports to preserve relevant documents as Democrats prepared for a possible probe.