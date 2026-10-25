https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/elon-musk-calls-supporters-of-prolonging-ukraine-conflict-scum-of-the-earth-1124935554.html
Elon Musk Calls Supporters of Prolonging Ukraine Conflict ‘Scum of the Earth’
Elon Musk Calls Supporters of Prolonging Ukraine Conflict ‘Scum of the Earth’
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk has labeled those who wish to see the conflict in Ukraine continue, at the cost of the lives of Ukrainian men, as "pieces of sh*t" and "utter scum."
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Musk made the remarks in response to a post by Fox News reporter Josh Kraushaar, who shared a chart suggesting that support for Ukraine remains high among proponents of the MAGA ("Make America Great Again") movement. "This retard is so f***ing dumb that he doesn't realize that our policies serve the Ukrainian people. Pieces of sh*t like this want the war to continue until every last man in Ukraine has died in a ditch. They are utter scum of the Earth," Musk wrote on X. On Saturday, Musk expressed his "utter contempt" for those who fueled the Ukrainian crisis, going so far as to curse them. Earlier in October, Musk echoed the sentiments of US President Donald Trump regarding Vladimir Zelensky, stating that it is time for Ukraine to find a new leader.
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Elon Musk Calls Supporters of Prolonging Ukraine Conflict ‘Scum of the Earth’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk has labeled those who wish to see the conflict in Ukraine continue, at the cost of the lives of Ukrainian men, as "pieces of sh*t" and "utter scum."
Musk made the remarks in response to a post by Fox News reporter Josh Kraushaar, who shared a chart suggesting that support for Ukraine remains high among proponents of the MAGA ("Make America Great Again") movement.
"This retard is so f***ing dumb that he doesn't realize that our policies serve the Ukrainian people. Pieces of sh*t like this want the war to continue until every last man in Ukraine has died in a ditch. They are utter scum of the Earth," Musk wrote on X.
On Saturday, Musk expressed his "utter contempt" for those who fueled the Ukrainian crisis, going so far as to curse them.
Earlier in October, Musk echoed the sentiments of US President Donald Trump regarding Vladimir Zelensky, stating that it is time for Ukraine to find a new leader.