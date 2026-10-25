https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/lantratova-says-stays-in-contact-with-kherson-regions-leadership-on-situation-in-aleshki-1124936705.html
Lantratova Says Stays in Contact With Kherson Region's Leadership on Situation in Aleshki
Lantratova Says Stays in Contact With Kherson Region's Leadership on Situation in Aleshki
Sputnik International
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Sunday that she is in contact with the leadership of the Kherson Region, the regional ombudsman, and the relatives of individuals who remain in the city of Aleshki (Oleshky).
2026-10-25T17:46+0000
2026-10-25T17:46+0000
2026-10-25T17:46+0000
russia
yana lantratova
dmitry peskov
melania trump
kherson
ukraine
kremlin
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/19/1124936547_0:118:1250:821_1920x0_80_0_0_aab525f5b1917333ea1217073e0afc19.jpg
A humanitarian mission to provide aid to the residents of Aleshki is being planned for the near future, she said. "I am in constant communication with the regional and district leadership, the human rights ombudsman for the Kherson Region, and the relatives of those who remain in Aleshki," Lantratova wrote on Max. She added that citizens may reach out to her office if they possess any additional information that could be useful for organizing the humanitarian mission. "We are ready to listen to everyone and do everything possible to help," Lantratova said. Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dneper River, opposite the city of Kherson, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. Due to the actions of the Ukrainian forces, a difficult humanitarian situation has developed in the city. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that the coordinating role for organizing the humanitarian mission in Aleshki lies with US First Lady Melania Trump. Lantratova stated that the priority of the humanitarian mission will be to provide aid to the region's civilian population.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/us-signals-readiness-to-help-aleshki-as-humanitarian-situation-worsens--lantratova--1124862295.html
kherson
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/19/1124936547_0:0:1250:938_1920x0_80_0_0_5eec934ea57914c089e6ce44291786f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
yana lantratova, dmitry peskov, melania trump, kherson, ukraine, kremlin
yana lantratova, dmitry peskov, melania trump, kherson, ukraine, kremlin
Lantratova Says Stays in Contact With Kherson Region's Leadership on Situation in Aleshki
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Sunday that she is in contact with the leadership of the Kherson Region, the regional ombudsman, and the relatives of individuals who remain in the city of Aleshki (Oleshky).
A humanitarian mission to provide aid to the residents of Aleshki is being planned for the near future, she said.
"I am in constant communication with the regional and district leadership, the human rights ombudsman for the Kherson Region, and the relatives of those who remain in Aleshki," Lantratova wrote on Max.
She added that citizens may reach out to her office if they possess any additional information that could be useful for organizing the humanitarian mission.
"We are ready to listen to everyone and do everything possible to help," Lantratova said.
Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dneper River, opposite the city of Kherson, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. Due to the actions of the Ukrainian forces, a difficult humanitarian situation has developed in the city.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that the coordinating role for organizing the humanitarian mission in Aleshki lies with US First Lady Melania Trump.
Lantratova stated that the priority of the humanitarian mission will be to provide aid to the region's civilian population.