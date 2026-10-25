https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/lantratova-says-stays-in-contact-with-kherson-regions-leadership-on-situation-in-aleshki-1124936705.html

Lantratova Says Stays in Contact With Kherson Region's Leadership on Situation in Aleshki

Lantratova Says Stays in Contact With Kherson Region's Leadership on Situation in Aleshki

Sputnik International

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Sunday that she is in contact with the leadership of the Kherson Region, the regional ombudsman, and the relatives of individuals who remain in the city of Aleshki (Oleshky).

2026-10-25T17:46+0000

2026-10-25T17:46+0000

2026-10-25T17:46+0000

russia

yana lantratova

dmitry peskov

melania trump

kherson

ukraine

kremlin

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/19/1124936547_0:118:1250:821_1920x0_80_0_0_aab525f5b1917333ea1217073e0afc19.jpg

A humanitarian mission to provide aid to the residents of Aleshki is being planned for the near future, she said. "I am in constant communication with the regional and district leadership, the human rights ombudsman for the Kherson Region, and the relatives of those who remain in Aleshki," Lantratova wrote on Max. She added that citizens may reach out to her office if they possess any additional information that could be useful for organizing the humanitarian mission. "We are ready to listen to everyone and do everything possible to help," Lantratova said. Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dneper River, opposite the city of Kherson, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. Due to the actions of the Ukrainian forces, a difficult humanitarian situation has developed in the city. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that the coordinating role for organizing the humanitarian mission in Aleshki lies with US First Lady Melania Trump. Lantratova stated that the priority of the humanitarian mission will be to provide aid to the region's civilian population.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/us-signals-readiness-to-help-aleshki-as-humanitarian-situation-worsens--lantratova--1124862295.html

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yana lantratova, dmitry peskov, melania trump, kherson, ukraine, kremlin