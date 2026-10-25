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Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister
Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Mutual tourist flows between Russia and China have increased by 1.5 times following the introduction of visa-free travel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
2026-10-25T13:14+0000
2026-10-25T13:14+0000
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"The results are already impressive, in principle. Tourist flows have increased by 1.5 times. It [mutual flow] is mutual," Chernyshenko told Russian media. China unilaterally introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Russians last September, and Russia reciprocated in December of that year. In May, China announced that it would extend the visa-free regime until December 31, 2027. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until December 31, 2027. During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31, Putin said Russia was ready to work together to make the visa-free regime between Russia and China permanent, if Beijing considers it possible and beneficial.
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Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister

13:14 GMT 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoPudong New Development Zone is seen at night Friday, May 2, 2008 in Shanghai, China
Pudong New Development Zone is seen at night Friday, May 2, 2008 in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mutual tourist flows between Russia and China have increased by 1.5 times following the introduction of visa-free travel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
"The results are already impressive, in principle. Tourist flows have increased by 1.5 times. It [mutual flow] is mutual," Chernyshenko told Russian media.
China unilaterally introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Russians last September, and Russia reciprocated in December of that year. In May, China announced that it would extend the visa-free regime until December 31, 2027. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until December 31, 2027.
During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31, Putin said Russia was ready to work together to make the visa-free regime between Russia and China permanent, if Beijing considers it possible and beneficial.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
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