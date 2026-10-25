https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/mutual-tourist-flows-between-russia-china-increase-15-fold---deputy-prime-minister-1124935423.html
Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister
Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Mutual tourist flows between Russia and China have increased by 1.5 times following the introduction of visa-free travel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
2026-10-25T13:14+0000
2026-10-25T13:14+0000
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"The results are already impressive, in principle. Tourist flows have increased by 1.5 times. It [mutual flow] is mutual," Chernyshenko told Russian media. China unilaterally introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Russians last September, and Russia reciprocated in December of that year. In May, China announced that it would extend the visa-free regime until December 31, 2027. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until December 31, 2027. During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31, Putin said Russia was ready to work together to make the visa-free regime between Russia and China permanent, if Beijing considers it possible and beneficial.
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Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mutual tourist flows between Russia and China have increased by 1.5 times following the introduction of visa-free travel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
"The results are already impressive, in principle. Tourist flows have increased by 1.5 times. It [mutual flow] is mutual," Chernyshenko told Russian media.
China unilaterally introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Russians last September, and Russia reciprocated in December of that year. In May, China announced that it would extend the visa-free regime until December 31, 2027. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until December 31, 2027.
During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31, Putin said Russia was ready to work together to make the visa-free regime between Russia and China permanent, if Beijing considers it possible and beneficial.