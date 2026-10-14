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Russia-China Strategic Link Plays Important Stabilizing Role in Int'l Arena - Lavrov
Russia-China Strategic Link Plays Important Stabilizing Role in Int'l Arena - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The strategic link between Moscow and Beijing plays an important stabilizing role in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-10-14T14:40+0000
2026-10-14T14:40+0000
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"In the international arena, the strategic link between Moscow and Beijing plays an important stabilizing role. Our positions on most regional and international issues coincide or are very close," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YiLavrov said on Wednesday that he hopes that trade record with China will be broken this year.Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan, where he will take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 15.Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan, where he will take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 15.
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Russia-China Strategic Link Plays Important Stabilizing Role in Int'l Arena - Lavrov

14:40 GMT 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
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BAKU (Sputnik) - The strategic link between Moscow and Beijing plays an important stabilizing role in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"In the international arena, the strategic link between Moscow and Beijing plays an important stabilizing role. Our positions on most regional and international issues coincide or are very close," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Lavrov said on Wednesday that he hopes that trade record with China will be broken this year.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan, where he will take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 15.
"In the first eight months of this year, we have a 25% increase in trade [with China]. And this year, almost without a doubt, another record of our trade exchange will be broken," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan, where he will take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 15.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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