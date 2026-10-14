https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-china-strategic-link-plays-important-stabilizing-role-in-intl-arena---lavrov-1124881829.html

Russia-China Strategic Link Plays Important Stabilizing Role in Int'l Arena - Lavrov

Russia-China Strategic Link Plays Important Stabilizing Role in Int'l Arena - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The strategic link between Moscow and Beijing plays an important stabilizing role in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2026-10-14T14:40+0000

2026-10-14T14:40+0000

2026-10-14T14:40+0000

world

china

moscow

beijing

wang yi

sergey lavrov

russia

trade

cooperation

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117829840_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_413b2ee271080802791850caaf52d4f9.jpg

"In the international arena, the strategic link between Moscow and Beijing plays an important stabilizing role. Our positions on most regional and international issues coincide or are very close," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YiLavrov said on Wednesday that he hopes that trade record with China will be broken this year.Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan, where he will take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 15.Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan, where he will take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-alliance-grows-stronger-despite-western-pressure---lavrov-1124158449.html

china

moscow

beijing

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, moscow, beijing, wang yi, sergey lavrov, russia, trade, cooperation