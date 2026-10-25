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NATO Must Abandon 'Containment' of Russia to Resume Dialogue - Russian Foreign Ministry
NATO Must Abandon 'Containment' of Russia to Resume Dialogue - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Dialogue with NATO cannot be revived as long as the alliance persists in its policy of "containing" Russia, Natalia Fuzhenkova, deputy head of the Russian delegation and Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.
2026-10-25T10:18+0000
2026-10-25T10:18+0000
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"However, until NATO abandons its policy of 'containing' Russia in practice, any attempts to revive dialogue in this sphere are predictably bound to fail," she said during a thematic discussion on "Regional Disarmament and Security" within the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. She noted that Russia remained open to constructive engagement with Western nations on issues of disarmament and security, provided that these countries began to adhere to the principles of equality, mutual respect, and due consideration for Russia's legitimate concerns and valid requirements regarding its defense security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-warns-nato-could-use-new-zealand-to-monitor-its-adversaries-in-pacific-1124934064.html
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NATO Must Abandon 'Containment' of Russia to Resume Dialogue - Russian Foreign Ministry

10:18 GMT 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dialogue with NATO cannot be revived as long as the alliance persists in its policy of "containing" Russia, Natalia Fuzhenkova, deputy head of the Russian delegation and Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.
"However, until NATO abandons its policy of 'containing' Russia in practice, any attempts to revive dialogue in this sphere are predictably bound to fail," she said during a thematic discussion on "Regional Disarmament and Security" within the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
She noted that Russia remained open to constructive engagement with Western nations on issues of disarmament and security, provided that these countries began to adhere to the principles of equality, mutual respect, and due consideration for Russia's legitimate concerns and valid requirements regarding its defense security.
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