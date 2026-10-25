https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-warns-nato-could-use-new-zealand-to-monitor-its-adversaries-in-pacific-1124934064.html

Russia Warns NATO Could Use New Zealand to Monitor Its Adversaries in Pacific

Russia Warns NATO Could Use New Zealand to Monitor Its Adversaries in Pacific

Sputnik International

New Zealand is of interest to NATO as a potential location for deploying surveillance in the Pacific Ocean, as well as for space launches, Russian Ambassador to Wellington Stanislav Krans told Sputnik.

2026-10-25T10:10+0000

2026-10-25T10:10+0000

2026-10-25T10:10+0000

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In July of this year, New Zealand Defense Minister Chris Penk participated in events surrounding the NATO summit as part of the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4) group, which also includes Australia, Japan, and South Korea. Specifically, he took part in meetings with NATO representatives and attended the alliance's Defence Industry Forum. In August, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, visited New Zealand and held meetings with the country's political and military leadership. Following the visit, NATO identified the enhancement of interoperability and the development of defense capabilities as key areas for military cooperation with Wellington. According to the diplomat, the Russian side's concern lies not with New Zealand itself, but with the expansion of NATO's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Krans also noted that he had heard the idea — suggested by New Zealand experts — of declaring the country a neutral state. "Naturally, this is something for the New Zealanders themselves to decide. But it seems to me that it would be a sound and beneficial choice for the country," the diplomat concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/new-zealand-spies-sought-info-on-russias-asia-pacific-military-cooperation---fsb-1124502532.html

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