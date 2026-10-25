https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/one-day-of-conflict-could-cost-ukraine-nearly-480mln-in-2027-1124933818.html
One Day of Conflict Could Cost Ukraine Nearly $480Mln in 2027
One Day of Conflict Could Cost Ukraine Nearly $480Mln in 2027
Sputnik International
One day of continued conflict could cost Ukraine nearly $480 million in 2027, Sputnik has calculated.
2026-10-25T09:59+0000
2026-10-25T09:59+0000
2026-10-25T09:59+0000
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In late September, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Roman Yermolychev said that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry had estimated the country would need $175 billion for military spending in 2027, while only $100 billion had been allocated in the budget. According to the estimates by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the country will need $479.4 million per day to continue the conflict next year. Amid a projected budget deficit of $37 billion and a rise in national debt to $276 billion next year, Ukraine plans to allocate more funding to the Ukrainian armed forces than in previous years of the conflict. According to the draft 2027 budget, funding for the Ukrainian armed forces will reach $108.3 billion.
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One Day of Conflict Could Cost Ukraine Nearly $480Mln in 2027
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One day of continued conflict could cost Ukraine nearly $480 million in 2027, Sputnik has calculated.
In late September, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Roman Yermolychev said that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry had estimated the country would need $175 billion for military spending in 2027, while only $100 billion had been allocated in the budget.
According to the estimates by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the country will need $479.4 million per day to continue the conflict next year.
Amid a projected budget deficit of $37 billion and a rise in national debt to $276 billion next year, Ukraine plans to allocate more funding to the Ukrainian armed forces than in previous years of the conflict. According to the draft 2027 budget, funding for the Ukrainian armed forces will reach $108.3 billion.