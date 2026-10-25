https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/one-day-of-conflict-could-cost-ukraine-nearly-480mln-in-2027-1124933818.html

One Day of Conflict Could Cost Ukraine Nearly $480Mln in 2027

One Day of Conflict Could Cost Ukraine Nearly $480Mln in 2027

Sputnik International

One day of continued conflict could cost Ukraine nearly $480 million in 2027, Sputnik has calculated.

2026-10-25T09:59+0000

2026-10-25T09:59+0000

2026-10-25T09:59+0000

world

ukraine

economy

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90b19b19fa8bcc525dd4bcf250cf0974.jpg

In late September, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Roman Yermolychev said that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry had estimated the country would need $175 billion for military spending in 2027, while only $100 billion had been allocated in the budget. According to the estimates by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the country will need $479.4 million per day to continue the conflict next year. Amid a projected budget deficit of $37 billion and a rise in national debt to $276 billion next year, Ukraine plans to allocate more funding to the Ukrainian armed forces than in previous years of the conflict. According to the draft 2027 budget, funding for the Ukrainian armed forces will reach $108.3 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/why-wests-funding-may-cripple-ukraines-economy-1124598662.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, economy