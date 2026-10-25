https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/path-of-canadas-alberta-toward-autonomy-could-take-decades---resident-1124933931.html

Path of Canada's Alberta Toward Autonomy Could Take Decades - Resident

Path of Canada's Alberta Toward Autonomy Could Take Decades - Resident

Sputnik International

The Canadian province of Alberta needs to move toward greater autonomy, but the process could take decades and likely entail economic challenges, Priest Dmitriy Grigoriev, rector of the Russian All Saints Orthodox Church in Calgary, Alberta, told RIA Novosti.

2026-10-25T10:05+0000

2026-10-25T10:05+0000

2026-10-25T10:05+0000

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"I lean toward the view that Alberta needs more autonomy ... It is a difficult path that could bring about serious economic and other hardships, and the process itself might take many years, or even decades," Grigoriev said. The priest expressed skepticism about whether secession from Canada was the best option at this point, though he did not rule out the possibility that it could become preferable in the future. He emphasized that any such decision must be reached by the province's residents "freely, consciously, and within the framework of the law." He also highlighted the importance of other issues addressed in the recent referendum. On Monday, Albertans voted on a ten-question referendum on provincial-federal ties, as well as election security measures, rights of citizens and non-citizens and whether to hold a binding vote on separation from Canada. As of Friday, unofficial results by Elections Alberta showed that over 1.5 million voters voiced support to remain within Canada, and slightly more than 519,000 are in favor of holding a binding referendum on independence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/alberta-secession-talk-grows-trump-allies-cheer--reports-1123635421.html

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