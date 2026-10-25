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Path of Canada's Alberta Toward Autonomy Could Take Decades - Resident
Path of Canada's Alberta Toward Autonomy Could Take Decades - Resident
Sputnik International
The Canadian province of Alberta needs to move toward greater autonomy, but the process could take decades and likely entail economic challenges, Priest Dmitriy Grigoriev, rector of the Russian All Saints Orthodox Church in Calgary, Alberta, told RIA Novosti.
2026-10-25T10:05+0000
2026-10-25T10:05+0000
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"I lean toward the view that Alberta needs more autonomy ... It is a difficult path that could bring about serious economic and other hardships, and the process itself might take many years, or even decades," Grigoriev said. The priest expressed skepticism about whether secession from Canada was the best option at this point, though he did not rule out the possibility that it could become preferable in the future. He emphasized that any such decision must be reached by the province's residents "freely, consciously, and within the framework of the law." He also highlighted the importance of other issues addressed in the recent referendum. On Monday, Albertans voted on a ten-question referendum on provincial-federal ties, as well as election security measures, rights of citizens and non-citizens and whether to hold a binding vote on separation from Canada. As of Friday, unofficial results by Elections Alberta showed that over 1.5 million voters voiced support to remain within Canada, and slightly more than 519,000 are in favor of holding a binding referendum on independence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/alberta-secession-talk-grows-trump-allies-cheer--reports-1123635421.html
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Path of Canada's Alberta Toward Autonomy Could Take Decades - Resident

10:05 GMT 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Robert BumstedPolice block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Police block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Robert Bumsted
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian province of Alberta needs to move toward greater autonomy, but the process could take decades and likely entail economic challenges, Priest Dmitriy Grigoriev, rector of the Russian All Saints Orthodox Church in Calgary, Alberta, told RIA Novosti.
"I lean toward the view that Alberta needs more autonomy ... It is a difficult path that could bring about serious economic and other hardships, and the process itself might take many years, or even decades," Grigoriev said.
The priest expressed skepticism about whether secession from Canada was the best option at this point, though he did not rule out the possibility that it could become preferable in the future. He emphasized that any such decision must be reached by the province's residents "freely, consciously, and within the framework of the law."
He also highlighted the importance of other issues addressed in the recent referendum.
"For me, the question of Alberta's future begins, first and foremost, with how people live here. It would be ideal if everyone could receive medical care in a timely manner, provide their children with a good education, and find decent work. It is especially important that someone who has invested years and significant funds into their education has the chance to work in their chosen field and apply the knowledge they have gained," Grigoriev continued.
On Monday, Albertans voted on a ten-question referendum on provincial-federal ties, as well as election security measures, rights of citizens and non-citizens and whether to hold a binding vote on separation from Canada.
As of Friday, unofficial results by Elections Alberta showed that over 1.5 million voters voiced support to remain within Canada, and slightly more than 519,000 are in favor of holding a binding referendum on independence.
This June 25, 2008 photo shows an aerial view of Alberta's Athabasca river running through the oil sands developments in Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2026
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