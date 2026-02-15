International
Alberta Secession Talk Grows, Trump Allies Cheer — Reports
Oil-rich Alberta is preparing for a possible independence referendum later this year, with supporters crediting President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for energizing their movement, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Alberta secessionists see Trump-era politics as an opportunity to push back against Ottawa’s regulations and boost oil production. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the mood, saying, “People want sovereignty.”Support for independence remains limited — polls suggest backing hovers near 30% — but Alberta holds most of Canada’s crude reserves, raising the stakes.From 51st-state jokes to sovereignty talk — will it accelerate the split?
05:02 GMT 15.02.2026

05:02 GMT 15.02.2026
This June 25, 2008 photo shows an aerial view of Alberta's Athabasca river running through the oil sands developments in Canada
Oil-rich Alberta is preparing for a possible independence referendum later this year, with supporters crediting President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for energizing their movement, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Alberta secessionists see Trump-era politics as an opportunity to push back against Ottawa’s regulations and boost oil production. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the mood, saying, “People want sovereignty.”
“I believe that they would welcome a free and independent Alberta,” referendum organizer Mitch Sylvestre said after meetings in Washington.
Support for independence remains limited — polls suggest backing hovers near 30% — but Alberta holds most of Canada’s crude reserves, raising the stakes.
From 51st-state jokes to sovereignty talk — will it accelerate the split?
