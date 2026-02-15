https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/alberta-secession-talk-grows-trump-allies-cheer--reports-1123635421.html
Alberta Secession Talk Grows, Trump Allies Cheer — Reports
Oil-rich Alberta is preparing for a possible independence referendum later this year, with supporters crediting President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for energizing their movement, The Wall Street Journal reported.
2026-02-15T05:02+0000
Alberta secessionists see Trump-era politics as an opportunity to push back against Ottawa’s regulations and boost oil production. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the mood, saying, “People want sovereignty.”Support for independence remains limited — polls suggest backing hovers near 30% — but Alberta holds most of Canada’s crude reserves, raising the stakes.From 51st-state jokes to sovereignty talk — will it accelerate the split?
Alberta secessionists see Trump-era politics
as an opportunity to push back against Ottawa’s regulations and boost oil production. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the mood, saying, “People want sovereignty.”
“I believe that they would welcome a free and independent Alberta,” referendum organizer Mitch Sylvestre said after meetings in Washington.
Support for independence remains limited — polls suggest backing hovers near 30% — but Alberta holds most of Canada’s crude reserves, raising the stakes.
From 51st-state jokes to sovereignty talk — will it accelerate the split?