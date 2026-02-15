https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/alberta-secession-talk-grows-trump-allies-cheer--reports-1123635421.html

Alberta Secession Talk Grows, Trump Allies Cheer — Reports

Oil-rich Alberta is preparing for a possible independence referendum later this year, with supporters crediting President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for energizing their movement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Alberta secessionists see Trump-era politics as an opportunity to push back against Ottawa’s regulations and boost oil production. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the mood, saying, “People want sovereignty.”Support for independence remains limited — polls suggest backing hovers near 30% — but Alberta holds most of Canada’s crude reserves, raising the stakes.From 51st-state jokes to sovereignty talk — will it accelerate the split?

