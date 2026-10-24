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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/senate-probe-of-russian-diesel-deal-would-be-pure-sabotage-against-us-citizens--analyst-1124931502.html
Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Would Be ‘Pure Sabotage’ Against US Citizens – Analyst
Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Would Be ‘Pure Sabotage’ Against US Citizens – Analyst
Sputnik International
Even though the first three tankers with Russian diesel are already heading toward the Atlantic in line with the agreement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Congress could block the remaining part of the deal, Russian political analyst Dmitry Drobnitsky told Sputnik.
2026-10-24T13:56+0000
2026-10-24T13:56+0000
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Legislation could be passed that clarifies the 2022 ‘Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act,’ or under the recently signed into law Graham* Act, noted the pundit, commenting on the reported plans of Senate Democrats to investigate the Russian diesel deal if the midterms give them control of Congress.The threat of criminal and regulatory measures will hit the companies, while the US farmers and consumers will be left paying record fuel prices, the analyst underscored.The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has ostensibly already told companies involved in the deal to preserve documents - a classic opening move in preparing for parliamentary probes, noted Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov.Diesel in the US is already running at more than six dollars a gallon, and farmers across the Midwest face surging both fuel and fertilizer - right in the middle of harvest season.Democrat-launched investigations into the firms trying to bring in Russian diesel and somehow ease the pressure on prices may spook the companies involved, prompt them to scale back shipments, leaving prices to climb and the farmers facing rising costs, he emphasized.Most US citizens care little for the rhetoric about supporting Ukraine and confronting Russia, he stressed, while the Democrats are “putting Ukraine’s interests above the pockets of American farmers.”*Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-diesel-supplies-beneficial-to-us-consumers---us-energy-secretary-1124897999.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russia-ready-to-export-500000-tonnes-of-diesel-in-october---novak-1124930181.html
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russia, us, vladimir putin, donald trump, diesel

Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Would Be ‘Pure Sabotage’ Against US Citizens – Analyst

13:56 GMT 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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Even though the first three tankers with Russian diesel are already heading toward the Atlantic in line with the agreement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Congress could block the remaining part of the deal, Russian political analyst Dmitry Drobnitsky told Sputnik.
Legislation could be passed that clarifies the 2022 ‘Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act,’ or under the recently signed into law Graham* Act, noted the pundit, commenting on the reported plans of Senate Democrats to investigate the Russian diesel deal if the midterms give them control of Congress.
The threat of criminal and regulatory measures will hit the companies, while the US farmers and consumers will be left paying record fuel prices, the analyst underscored.
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