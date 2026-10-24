Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Would Be ‘Pure Sabotage’ Against US Citizens – Analyst
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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Even though the first three tankers with Russian diesel are already heading toward the Atlantic in line with the agreement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Congress could block the remaining part of the deal, Russian political analyst Dmitry Drobnitsky told Sputnik.
Legislation could be passed that clarifies the 2022 ‘Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act,’ or under the recently signed into law Graham* Act, noted the pundit, commenting on the reported plans of Senate Democrats to investigate the Russian diesel deal if the midterms give them control of Congress.
The threat of criminal and regulatory measures will hit the companies, while the US farmers and consumers will be left paying record fuel prices, the analyst underscored.
Tanker with Russian diesel fuel leaves Primorsk port, heading to New York – tracking data There are 326,800 barrels of petroleum products on board the vessel, and the tanker has a displacement of 50,000 tonnes. Earlier this month, Russia partially lifted its ban on diesel exports as part of the energy agreement reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, allowing 500,000 tons of fuel to enter the global market in the first phase.— (@SputnikInt)
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has ostensibly already told companies involved in the deal to preserve documents - a classic opening move in preparing for parliamentary probes, noted Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov.“These measures are pure sabotage directed against their own citizens,” he said.Diesel in the US is already running at more than six dollars a gallon, and farmers across the Midwest face surging both fuel and fertilizer - right in the middle of harvest season.18 October, 14:25 GMTDemocrat-launched investigations into the firms trying to bring in Russian diesel and somehow ease the pressure on prices may spook the companies involved, prompt them to scale back shipments, leaving prices to climb and the farmers facing rising costs, he emphasized.“These investigations are not a blow against Trump — they are a blow against the very ‘rednecks’ the Democrats claim to be fighting for,” said the analyst.Most US citizens care little for the rhetoric about supporting Ukraine and confronting Russia, he stressed, while the Democrats are “putting Ukraine’s interests above the pockets of American farmers.”*Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia