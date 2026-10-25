https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/preparation-for-summit-between-putin-xi-trump-already-underway---kremlin-aide-1124934559.html

Preparation for Summit Between Putin, Xi, Trump Already Underway - Kremlin Aide

Preparation for Summit Between Putin, Xi, Trump Already Underway - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

The organization and preparation for a prospective meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to be held on the sidelines of the APEC summit, are already underway, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

2026-10-25T11:19+0000

2026-10-25T11:19+0000

2026-10-25T11:19+0000

world

yury ushakov

vladimir putin

donald trump

xi jinping

apec

shenzhen

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"I can now state with certainty that Moscow, Beijing, and Washington are, basically, prepared for such a meeting, and preparations for it have already begun," Ushakov told Russian media. He also noted that China has approached the prospect of these talks with great seriousness. The APEC summit will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.No bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been arranged on the sidelines of the APEC summit, though such major international summits offer ample opportunities for interaction, should the leaders find themselves in the same vicinity, they will certainly speak, Ushakov said.The outcome of the APEC summit in Shenzhen will determine whether Putin will attend the G20 summit in Miami, the presidential aide said.The presidential aide noted that much will depend on how the summit in China unfolds."Naturally. But as I said: November comes first, and then December," he added.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington had invited Putin to the G20 summit in the United States. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia is grateful for the invitation and that it will be duly considered.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/possible-meeting-of-putin-xi-trump-will-be-extremely-important---kremlin-1124927724.html

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yury ushakov, vladimir putin, donald trump, xi jinping, apec, shenzhen