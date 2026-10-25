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Putin Calls Attempts to Accuse Russia of Inciting Unrest in Europe Clear Exaggeration
Putin Calls Attempts to Accuse Russia of Inciting Unrest in Europe Clear Exaggeration
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that attempts to accuse Russia of inciting unrest in Europe is a clear exaggeration.
2026-10-25T09:19+0000
2026-10-25T09:19+0000
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"My first reaction upon seeing this was surprise. To suggest that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities, well, that is clearly going too far, it's something that, in my view, is obvious to the ordinary citizens of European countries," Putin told Russian media.Accusations that Russia has allegedly orchestrated unrest in Europe point to the weakness of European politicians and their inability to take responsibility for the events taking place, the Russian president said. The Russian leader added he was surprised that the United States was initially blamed for the protests in Europe.
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Putin Calls Attempts to Accuse Russia of Inciting Unrest in Europe Clear Exaggeration

09:19 GMT 25.10.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that attempts to accuse Russia of inciting unrest in Europe is a clear exaggeration.
"My first reaction upon seeing this was surprise. To suggest that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities, well, that is clearly going too far, it's something that, in my view, is obvious to the ordinary citizens of European countries," Putin told Russian media.
Accusations that Russia has allegedly orchestrated unrest in Europe point to the weakness of European politicians and their inability to take responsibility for the events taking place, the Russian president said.
"This speaks to the weakness and inability of certain leaders in European countries to take responsibility for what is happening," Putin said.
The Russian leader added he was surprised that the United States was initially blamed for the protests in Europe.
"I did not expect European leaders to lash out like that at their primary ally, their protector, so to speak, in the military sense, across the ocean. But they quickly came to their senses and reverted to their customary accusations against the Russian Federation," Putin said.
A destroyed car near the Marianne statue at the Place de la Republique, with a yellow vest put on it, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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