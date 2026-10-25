https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/putin-calls-attempts-to-accuse-russia-of-inciting-unrest-in-europe-clear-exaggeration-1124933448.html

Putin Calls Attempts to Accuse Russia of Inciting Unrest in Europe Clear Exaggeration

Putin Calls Attempts to Accuse Russia of Inciting Unrest in Europe Clear Exaggeration

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that attempts to accuse Russia of inciting unrest in Europe is a clear exaggeration.

2026-10-25T09:19+0000

2026-10-25T09:19+0000

2026-10-25T09:19+0000

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"My first reaction upon seeing this was surprise. To suggest that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities, well, that is clearly going too far, it's something that, in my view, is obvious to the ordinary citizens of European countries," Putin told Russian media.Accusations that Russia has allegedly orchestrated unrest in Europe point to the weakness of European politicians and their inability to take responsibility for the events taking place, the Russian president said. The Russian leader added he was surprised that the United States was initially blamed for the protests in Europe.

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