https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/putin-congratulates-kazakhstan-president-on-republic-day---kremlin-1124933156.html

Putin Congratulates Kazakhstan President on Republic Day - Kremlin

Putin Congratulates Kazakhstan President on Republic Day - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day and highlighted Kazakhstan's significant role in international affairs, according to a letter published by the Kremlin.

2026-10-25T07:04+0000

2026-10-25T07:04+0000

2026-10-25T07:04+0000

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"The achievements Kazakhstan has made in the economic and social spheres are widely recognized. Your country plays a significant and constructive role in international affairs and enjoys well-deserved authority on the world stage," Putin said in the letter. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing successfully in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, Putin added. The Russian president expressed confidence that Russia and Kazakhstan will continue to consistently strengthen mutually beneficial ties for the benefit of their peoples and in the interests of bolstering security and stability across Eurasia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russia-kazakhstan-relations-developing-successfully-are-of-strategic-nature---putin-1124495372.html

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vladimir putin, russia, kazakhstan, kassym-jomart tokayev