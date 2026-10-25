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Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov
Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov
Sputnik International
During overnight attacks, Russian armed forces struck the Vasishchevo logistics terminal in Kharkov used by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"As a result of the strikes in the city of Kharkov, the Vasishchevo logistics terminal, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military equipment and dual‑use products, was damaged," the statement read. In addition, Russian forces struck the Epicenter logistics center in Kharkov, where the Ukrainian armed forces store dual-use goods, the ministry said.Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea that had delivered a shipment intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers and port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine.
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Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov

06:12 GMT 25.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During overnight attacks, Russian armed forces struck the Vasishchevo logistics terminal in Kharkov used by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of the strikes in the city of Kharkov, the Vasishchevo logistics terminal, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military equipment and dual‑use products, was damaged," the statement read.
In addition, Russian forces struck the Epicenter logistics center in Kharkov, where the Ukrainian armed forces store dual-use goods, the ministry said.
Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea that had delivered a shipment intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.
Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers and port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"During the transit, a sea vessel of the dry cargo type was hit. It was delivering cargo to the port of Chernomorsk, intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read.
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