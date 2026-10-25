https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-strikes-logistics-terminal-used-by-ukrainian-forces-in-kharkov-1124933002.html

Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov

Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov

Sputnik International

During overnight attacks, Russian armed forces struck the Vasishchevo logistics terminal in Kharkov used by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-25T06:12+0000

2026-10-25T06:12+0000

2026-10-25T06:12+0000

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"As a result of the strikes in the city of Kharkov, the Vasishchevo logistics terminal, which is used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military equipment and dual‑use products, was damaged," the statement read. In addition, Russian forces struck the Epicenter logistics center in Kharkov, where the Ukrainian armed forces store dual-use goods, the ministry said.Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea that had delivered a shipment intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers and port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-bound-for-odessa-port-with-supplies-for-ukraine-1124930304.html

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