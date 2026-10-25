https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-army-advances-across-front-lines-in-ukraine-1124933292.html

Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine

Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in... 25.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-25T09:16+0000

2026-10-25T09:16+0000

2026-10-25T09:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 345 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one field artillery gun and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down 1,072 Ukrainian drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-strikes-logistics-terminal-used-by-ukrainian-forces-in-kharkov-1124933002.html

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