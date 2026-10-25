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Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine
Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in... 25.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-25T09:16+0000
2026-10-25T09:16+0000
2026-10-25T09:16+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 345 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one field artillery gun and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down 1,072 Ukrainian drones.
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Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 345 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one field artillery gun and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 165 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down 1,072 Ukrainian drones.