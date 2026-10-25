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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine
Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in... 25.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-25T09:16+0000
2026-10-25T09:16+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 345 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one field artillery gun and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down 1,072 Ukrainian drones.
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Russian Army Advances Across Front Lines in Ukraine

09:16 GMT 25.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 345 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one field artillery gun and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 165 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down 1,072 Ukrainian drones.
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov
06:12 GMT
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