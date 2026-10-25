https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-diesel-is-only-lifeline-for-us-fuel-market--economic-expert-1124935673.html

Russian Diesel Is Only Lifeline for US Fuel Market — Economic Expert

Russian Diesel Is Only Lifeline for US Fuel Market — Economic Expert

Sputnik International

Possible attempts by Democrats to block the deal on Russian diesel supply through Congress will face tough resistance from the presidential system of power, political and economic affairs expert Suhaib Nazzal tells Sputnik.

2026-10-25T13:21+0000

2026-10-25T13:21+0000

2026-10-25T13:21+0000

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However, as the US faces a deep internal split, the party interests of the opponents of the deal may be stronger than understanding of the needs of ordinary Americans and economic expediency, he notes.At the same time, the deal is a step to stabilize the American fuel market, and as there are no other options, the opposition will have to come to terms with it, Nazzal concludes.The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if the Democrats win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

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