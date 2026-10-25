Russian Diesel Is Only Lifeline for US Fuel Market — Economic Expert
© AP Photo / Nam Y. HuhGasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months.
© AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
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Possible attempts by Democrats to block the deal on Russian diesel supply through Congress will face tough resistance from the presidential system of power, political and economic affairs expert Suhaib Nazzal tells Sputnik.
However, as the US faces a deep internal split, the party interests of the opponents of the deal may be stronger than understanding of the needs of ordinary Americans and economic expediency, he notes.
At the same time, the deal is a step to stabilize the American fuel market, and as there are no other options, the opposition will have to come to terms with it, Nazzal concludes.
The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if the Democrats win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.
At the same time, the deal is a step to stabilize the American fuel market, and as there are no other options, the opposition will have to come to terms with it, Nazzal concludes.
The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if the Democrats win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.